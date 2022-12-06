Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
crh.org
Columbus Regional Health recognized statewide for service to infant and maternal health
Columbus Regional Health was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for its commitment to infant and maternal health through the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by the Indiana Department...
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 Monroe County health department staff are gone
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WTHI
Becoming a foster parent in the Wabash Valley is now a little easier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Becoming a foster parent got easier in the Wabash Valley. The Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency held its ribbon cutting for its Terre Haute office on Thursday. Indiana Mentor gives foster parents their licenses and places foster children in homes. The agency serves ten counties...
wglt.org
A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan
Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
witzamfm.com
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
wbiw.com
Commissioners signed a contract with IU Health for ambulance service
BEDFORD – The Commissioners approved and signed a contract with IU Health to provide ambulance service for Lawrence County. “This has been in the works for a very long time,” said Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer. According to the contract, IU Health will station three 911 ambulances and...
wbiw.com
Bedford Chamber of Commerce hosting a member appreciation party for members on Dec. 15
BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a member appreciation party on Thursday, December 15th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Historic Limestone Building at 405 I Street. The event is to show the Chamber of Commerce’s applications for its members. There...
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
wbiw.com
Obituary: John Mark Baxter
John Mark Baxter, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1965, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Craig) Baxter. John was a former member of the Eagles and the Moose. Surviving John is his mother, Mary (who passed...
wamwamfm.com
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Indiana Daily Student
Family-owned toy store, Mairzy Doats, opening Saturday to provide play space for children
A new family-owned toy and book store, Mairzy Doats, will have its grand opening this Saturday at 919 S. College Mall Rd. Owner Kat Pruce said the grand opening will include giveaways, crafts and discounts. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and...
