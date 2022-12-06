Updated reference standards’ packaging, labelling and certificates revamped for improved laboratory safety and productivity

Extensive asbestos remediation work is still needed on more than 100,000 UK buildings, according to a new report from the Asbestos Testing and Consultancy (ATaC) Association and the National Organisation of Asbestos Consultants (NORAC). The research suggests that the data represents a "best-case scenario" as it was provided by inspectors engaged by clients that were “compliance-conscious and aware of the regulatory requirements”. In the UK, asbestos-related diseases take the lives of 20 tradespeople every week.1 Left alone, the material is not harmful, but once disturbed or disintegrating, it can release asbestos fibres that infiltrate and progressively damage the lungs. The damage results in multiple health defects, such as the lung disease mesothelioma — a cancer that can take up to 20 years to develop, proving fatal within five years or less.

2 DAYS AGO