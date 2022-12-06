Updated reference standards’ packaging, labelling and certificates revamped for improved laboratory safety and productivity

Read full article on original website
Servomex open new service centre in Yongin to improve service for their Korean customers
Servomex has opened a new service centre in Korea to further improve service for its Asian customers. The centre, located in Yongin, will offer analyser performance tests, in-house repairs, annual services, calibration, training, upgrades, and rental equipment. This will enable Servomex to provide faster and more efficient service to customers from the semiconductor industry, as well as the industrial process and emissions for oil and gas, power generation, and steel industries. Sang Won Park, Business Unit Director - IP&E, said the company is committed to delivering customer satisfaction and supporting the growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing in Korea. As the Korean government strengthens emissions regulations, the need for accurate gas analysis is increasing, making Servomex's technology and support critical for industries working to reduce and monitor their emissions.
A unique and cutting-edge approach to ambient air quality sampling
DroneXperts’ have introduced AirDX, a drone-based ambient air quality sampling and measurement system that redefines the limits of traditional methods. The device that uses three standardised sampling methods at the same time is a world first. DroneXperts and its renowned partners developed the technology to help as many organisations as possible reduce their environmental footprint through data collection.
Quick, simple and accurate sonic water level meter
The Solinst Sonic Water Level Meter is a user-friendly, handheld instrument that offers quick and convenient measurement of water levels in wells, piezometers, sounding tubes, and other closed pipes. Its acoustic ranging technology allows for accurate readings, even in difficult-to-reach wells with crooked pipes or other obstructions. With no need...
Smart Water Network Monitoring
Water quality is quality of life: Improving and maintaining water quality is an essential responsibility for drinking water utilities. Safe and high-quality drinking water can only be delivered if continuous monitoring of natural water sources, water treatment processes and distribution is ensured. Monitoring water quality with integrated event detection systems in realtime enables early detection of contaminants that can affect both our environment and human health.
A versatile solution for monitoring gases – especially in the semiconductor industry
Modern screen technology, photovoltaic systems and the mobility of the future – these are only a few of the many applications using semiconductors as an essential component. The spectrum of gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process is just as extensive as the areas of applications they can be used in. A versatile gas detection system for monitoring these gases is therefore exactly what this industry needs. GfG's D-ReX is the most suitable solution for this problem.
More than 100,000 UK buildings still need asbestos remediation work; What does this mean for energy renovations?
Extensive asbestos remediation work is still needed on more than 100,000 UK buildings, according to a new report from the Asbestos Testing and Consultancy (ATaC) Association and the National Organisation of Asbestos Consultants (NORAC). The research suggests that the data represents a "best-case scenario" as it was provided by inspectors engaged by clients that were “compliance-conscious and aware of the regulatory requirements”. In the UK, asbestos-related diseases take the lives of 20 tradespeople every week.1 Left alone, the material is not harmful, but once disturbed or disintegrating, it can release asbestos fibres that infiltrate and progressively damage the lungs. The damage results in multiple health defects, such as the lung disease mesothelioma — a cancer that can take up to 20 years to develop, proving fatal within five years or less.
UK research consortium receives £5 million investment to grow national greenhouse gas measurement capability
The National Physical Laboratory (NPL), alongside the National Centre for Earth Observation (NCEO), the National Centre for Atmospheric Science (NCAS), the University of Bristol, and the James Hutton Institute have been awarded £5m in funding to develop the UK Greenhouse Gas (GHG) measurement capability in support of the UK’s net zero transition.
The first BS8484:2022 certified gas detector
G7c personal wearable by Blackline Safety’s G7c personal wearable is the first connected gas detector and lone worker safety monitor to achieve certification according to the UK’s recently upgraded BS 8484:2022. There were almost 700,000 incidents of violence in UK based workplaces in 2019/20. Lone workers also have...
ION Science Holdings Acquires Analox to Further Accelerate Growth
ION Science, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of PID gas sensors and instruments, has announced the acquisition of Analox Group, a gas sensing and analysis manufacturer based in Stokesley, North Yorkshire. “This is a major step on our strategic growth journey,” explains ION Science Group Managing Director, Duncan Johns. “With strong brands in global markets, ION and Analox will continue to operate separately. However, both companies invest heavily in research and development, so by working together, we are really excited by the opportunities this acquisition presents for accelerating future growth.
Preventing dangers in the water and sewage treatment industry
For most of us, purification plants are associated with only one minor nuisance: their smell. For everyone working on the plants however, the potentially present gases are a permanent danger that needs to be considered. These gases need to be monitored to ensure the safety of all workers. No matter...
