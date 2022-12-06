ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar

A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed as extra time began in the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night. Early reports suggest he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.
BBC

Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence

A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.

