KWQC
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
977wmoi.com
New Water Treatment Will Improve Adequate Supply of Water North of Monmouth
Monmouth City Council has approved a resolution of support and the commitment of local funds to match a grant to build a new water treatment plant north of town, says City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. “This is the grant that the city if going for through the Illinois Department of Commerce...
KWQC
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth City Council Amends Truck Route Ordinance to Limit Thru Truck Traffic
Monmouth City Council has amended their truck route ordinance to address through truck traffic concerns. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher informs this discussion to amend the ordinance stemmed from increased truck traffic on 11th Street:. “What it basically does is that while it designates the truck route, and 11th Street is...
ourquadcities.com
No one injured in structure fire Wednesday
No one was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Galesburg Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Lancaster Street at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the release says. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty.
Central Illinois Proud
Where’s the cold and snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Let me preface this article by apologizing for not having my traditional winter weather outlook this year. We’re short staffed and I simply don’t have enough time in my day to do my daily tasks and sit down and take the deep dive required for me to get my outlook done. That said, there are a lot of things I know and have off the top of my head that can give you some insight as to what may be coming our way.
KWQC
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
977wmoi.com
Crews in the City of Monmouth Preparing Sidewalks for Upcoming Road Repairs
In preparation for upcoming road repairs and resurfacing throughout the City of Monmouth, crews are currently working on making the sidewalks ADA accessible, explains Mayor Rod Davies:. “Everywhere that we will address the road, we also have to address accessibility and every intersection that the road crosses, a crosswalk or...
25newsnow.com
Man hospitalized after house fire in Creve Couer
CREVE COEUR (25 News Now) - A 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation late Wednesday afternoon when a fire severely damaged his home in Creve Couer. The owner tells 25 News her husband heard a smoke alarm, grabbed an extinguisher, and tried to put out the fire in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Carola Street, near East Stewart Street in Creve Coeur.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
977wmoi.com
Completed and Ongoing Capital Improvements at Warren County Housing Authority Units and Buildings
The Warren County Housing Authority offers quality and efficient housing in Monmouth, Roseville, and Kirkwood. Recently, capital improvements have been seen at many of the locations and units, shares Executive Director Hank Shimmin:. “We had completed Oak Terrace. All the units at Oak Terrace have new bathrooms with walk-in showers....
Galesburg business owners express concerns over proposed sales tax increase
As Galesburg City Council considers a .25% sales tax increase business owners have been making their concerns about the tax known. Many of the business owners that spoke at Monday’s council meeting were concerned about the negative effects of an increased tax on them while still voicing support for the idea of a community center.
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
977wmoi.com
Illnesses Hitting HealthCare Systems Hard and Early this Flu Season
Flu, RSV, COVID, and the common colds are already hitting the local area hard according to Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link:. “Flu is hitting early. Influenza A, which is H1N1, is still one of the strains in our seasonal flu vaccines. So far that vaccine is hitting its target pretty well and it should help minimize some severe symptoms. Respiratory illness with RSV, flu, COVID, all of those things are kind of hitting the healthcare system right now, especially the kids. We are hearing a lot of illness with school aged children, strep throat; all of those things are in there. It is a critical time, even just trying to get in and see your doctor, getting amoxicillin; I have heard reports where they have had trouble getting prescriptions filled and then absolutely availability to hospital beds. If you are not feeling well, stay home.”
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
