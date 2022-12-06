Flu, RSV, COVID, and the common colds are already hitting the local area hard according to Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link:. “Flu is hitting early. Influenza A, which is H1N1, is still one of the strains in our seasonal flu vaccines. So far that vaccine is hitting its target pretty well and it should help minimize some severe symptoms. Respiratory illness with RSV, flu, COVID, all of those things are kind of hitting the healthcare system right now, especially the kids. We are hearing a lot of illness with school aged children, strep throat; all of those things are in there. It is a critical time, even just trying to get in and see your doctor, getting amoxicillin; I have heard reports where they have had trouble getting prescriptions filled and then absolutely availability to hospital beds. If you are not feeling well, stay home.”

WARREN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO