ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Amends Truck Route Ordinance to Limit Thru Truck Traffic

Monmouth City Council has amended their truck route ordinance to address through truck traffic concerns. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher informs this discussion to amend the ordinance stemmed from increased truck traffic on 11th Street:. “What it basically does is that while it designates the truck route, and 11th Street is...
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

No one injured in structure fire Wednesday

No one was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Galesburg Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Lancaster Street at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the release says. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where’s the cold and snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Let me preface this article by apologizing for not having my traditional winter weather outlook this year. We’re short staffed and I simply don’t have enough time in my day to do my daily tasks and sit down and take the deep dive required for me to get my outlook done. That said, there are a lot of things I know and have off the top of my head that can give you some insight as to what may be coming our way.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Crews in the City of Monmouth Preparing Sidewalks for Upcoming Road Repairs

In preparation for upcoming road repairs and resurfacing throughout the City of Monmouth, crews are currently working on making the sidewalks ADA accessible, explains Mayor Rod Davies:. “Everywhere that we will address the road, we also have to address accessibility and every intersection that the road crosses, a crosswalk or...
MONMOUTH, IL
25newsnow.com

Man hospitalized after house fire in Creve Couer

CREVE COEUR (25 News Now) - A 60-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation late Wednesday afternoon when a fire severely damaged his home in Creve Couer. The owner tells 25 News her husband heard a smoke alarm, grabbed an extinguisher, and tried to put out the fire in the basement of the home in the 400 block of Carola Street, near East Stewart Street in Creve Coeur.
CREVE COEUR, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
CANTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store

UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Illnesses Hitting HealthCare Systems Hard and Early this Flu Season

Flu, RSV, COVID, and the common colds are already hitting the local area hard according to Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link:. “Flu is hitting early. Influenza A, which is H1N1, is still one of the strains in our seasonal flu vaccines. So far that vaccine is hitting its target pretty well and it should help minimize some severe symptoms. Respiratory illness with RSV, flu, COVID, all of those things are kind of hitting the healthcare system right now, especially the kids. We are hearing a lot of illness with school aged children, strep throat; all of those things are in there. It is a critical time, even just trying to get in and see your doctor, getting amoxicillin; I have heard reports where they have had trouble getting prescriptions filled and then absolutely availability to hospital beds. If you are not feeling well, stay home.”
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
BURLINGTON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
CANTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy