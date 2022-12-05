ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSU Swimming & Diving's Meet At Yale Can Be Seen Live On ESPN+

Location: Swimming: Kiphuth Exhibition Pool (New Haven, Conn.) | Diving: Bruce Hutchinson Natatorium (New Haven, Conn.) Location: Bruce Hutchinson Natatorium (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's and women's swimming & diving's meet at Yale on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. can be seen live on ESPN+. While the swimming...
Connors, Amalbert Lead SCSU Women's Basketball To 82-66 Win At Adelphi

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball seniors Delaney Connors and Zoe Amalbert combined for more than half of the Owls' points in an 82-66 Northeast 10 Conference win at Adelphi in Garden City, N.Y. The Owls improved to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the NE10 while Adelphi dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
