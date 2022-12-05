GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – Southern Connecticut men's basketball used a balanced attack and its best shooting night of the season in a 82-56 rout of Adelphi in Garden City, N.Y. With the win, Southern improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the NE10 while Adelphi drops to 3-6 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO