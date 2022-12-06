Read full article on original website
Harriet L. (Baker) Livingston, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet L. (Baker) Livingston, age 91, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in John XXIII Home. Born December 11, 1930, in Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James B. and Laura G. (Small) Baker. Harriett married...
Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
Phyllis J. Thomas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Thomas, age 95 of Hubbard passed away on Sunday December 4, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Phyllis was born March 20, 1927 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lawerance and Grace Heim Higgins. She worked as a clerk for Strouss in the...
Mabel Foster, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell. She was a 1966...
George E. Lealand, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Struthers High School before leaving to...
Paul Richard Grier, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman. Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier. He was a graduate of East High School and...
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
Madeline Chieffo, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline Chieffo, 93, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in her home. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
Paul Seidner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner. Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and...
Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
Shirley A. Megown, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly. Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late...
Mary E. Dambik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Dambik, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary was born to Arthur and Emma (McDurney) Deutsch on September 1, 1932 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Mary was a graduate...
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
Primo R.J. Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Primo R.J. Citino, 79, passed away Friday, December 9. Arrangement are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Primo R.J. Citino, please visit our floral store.
Sharyn Ann Koscinski-Pompelia, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharyn Ann Koscinski-Pompelia, 75, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Sharyn was born on February 6, 1947, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Karol and Ann (Baltus) Koscinski. A lifelong area resident, she was a...
Willa Modean Huff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West...
