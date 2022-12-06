ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

27 First News

Harriet L. (Baker) Livingston, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet L. (Baker) Livingston, age 91, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in John XXIII Home. Born December 11, 1930, in Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James B. and Laura G. (Small) Baker. Harriett married...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Phyllis J. Thomas, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Thomas, age 95 of Hubbard passed away on Sunday December 4, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Phyllis was born March 20, 1927 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lawerance and Grace Heim Higgins. She worked as a clerk for Strouss in the...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Mabel Foster, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell. She was a 1966...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

George E. Lealand, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Struthers High School before leaving to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Paul Richard Grier, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman. Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier. He was a graduate of East High School and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Madeline Chieffo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline Chieffo, 93, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in her home. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Paul Seidner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner. Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Shirley A. Megown, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly. Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mary E. Dambik, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Dambik, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary was born to Arthur and Emma (McDurney) Deutsch on September 1, 1932 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Mary was a graduate...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
FARMINGTON, PA
27 First News

Primo R.J. Citino, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Primo R.J. Citino, 79, passed away Friday, December 9. Arrangement are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Primo R.J. Citino, please visit our floral store.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Sharyn Ann Koscinski-Pompelia, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharyn Ann Koscinski-Pompelia, 75, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Sharyn was born on February 6, 1947, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Karol and Ann (Baltus) Koscinski. A lifelong area resident, she was a...
SHARON, PA
27 First News

Willa Modean Huff, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West...
CORTLAND, OH

