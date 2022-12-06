Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Portuguese lawmakers make 3rd attempt to allow euthanasia
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament voted for the third time in almost two years Friday in favor of allowing euthanasia, though as happened in the previous attempts the country’s Constitutional Court or president could stop the bill becoming law. Lawmakers passed a bill permitting euthanasia and...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
WTNH.com
Greece to ban spyware as wiretap scandal grows
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers in Greece are set to approve plans to outlaw commercial spyware following weeks of allegations that senior government officials may have been targeted. The revelations have hurt public support for the country’s center-right government as it faces elections in 2023. Under the draft...
