Russells Point, OH

WHIO Dayton

Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation

TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
TIPP CITY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud

BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
BUCYRUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township

DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake McDonald’s ready to open Monday

In 1998, Stacy Vorhees promised herself that she would own a McDonald’s restaurant in 10 years. In March of 2008, that dream became a reality. The next chapter in her story took another step forward at the ribbon cutting of the Indian Lake McDonald’s, the culmination of a five-year project.
LEWISTOWN, OH
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
peakofohio.com

Accidental death in Hardin County under investigation

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death of a Kenton man. Deputies were called out to a residence in the 8,000 block of Flora Street Tuesday afternoon, around 12:30, where 45-year-old Billy Shears was reported to be in medical distress due to an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

City looks at property to expand street department

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday evening, Greenville City Council gave the administration approval to move forward with purchasing property near the street department’s headquarters on Front Street. According to Safety Service Director Ryan Delk, the property abuts the current building and would allow the the city to expand its...
GREENVILLE, OH
FOX59

Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked

UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
UNION CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

