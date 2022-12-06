Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clark County fire crews respond to a structure fire in Green Twp.
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Green Township early Saturday morning. Clark County Fire were called to the 5500 block of Springfield Xenia Road at around 6:30 a.m., dispatch for the county confirmed to News Center 7. Crews at the scene reported visible...
Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation
TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township
DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
mahoningmatters.com
Married couple found slain after wife doesn’t show up to work, Ohio sheriff says
A 60-year-old woman missed two days of work without calling in, and when her colleagues called her she didn’t answer, according to an Ohio sheriff’s office. Her co-workers grew concerned, officials said, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check shortly after noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Robert De Niro movie shoot to cause temporary US-35 closure in Xenia
Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.
WANE-TV
Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake McDonald’s ready to open Monday
In 1998, Stacy Vorhees promised herself that she would own a McDonald’s restaurant in 10 years. In March of 2008, that dream became a reality. The next chapter in her story took another step forward at the ribbon cutting of the Indian Lake McDonald’s, the culmination of a five-year project.
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
Several departments called to Darke County house fire
As many as seven departments responded to the fire, dispatch said.
peakofohio.com
Accidental death in Hardin County under investigation
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental death of a Kenton man. Deputies were called out to a residence in the 8,000 block of Flora Street Tuesday afternoon, around 12:30, where 45-year-old Billy Shears was reported to be in medical distress due to an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
Daily Advocate
City looks at property to expand street department
GREENVILLE — On Tuesday evening, Greenville City Council gave the administration approval to move forward with purchasing property near the street department’s headquarters on Front Street. According to Safety Service Director Ryan Delk, the property abuts the current building and would allow the the city to expand its...
wfft.com
Elderly couple found dead in Paulding County, suspect arrested
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- A Paulding County man is in jail after authorities found an elderly couple dead in a barn. Clay Dockery, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of theft plus other "unclassified felonies." Paulding County deputies were called to 6502 Road 123 in...
Firefighters called to 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Emergency fire and medical crews are responding to a 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County. Firefighters were called to the 7900 block of Gettysburg Webster Road just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The house is just under ten minutes...
Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked
UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
Vehicle photo released after attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was reportedly walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small silver or gray-colored vehicle.
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Comments / 0