Monmouth, IL

977wmoi.com

SHIELD Program on Monmouth College Campus Coming to an End

This message is to announce that the campus testing program conducted through SHIELD will end effective this Friday, December 9. Please note that the Student Health Center will still continue to provide testing for symptomatic students. The SHIELD program has served the campus and the greater Monmouth-Warren County community very...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Benefit Concert for Recharge Teen Center This Saturday Featuring MRHS Senior Molly Mattan

This Saturday, December 10th, Monmouth-Roseville High School Senior Molly Mattan will share her incredible vocal talents during a benefit concert for the Recharge Teen Center at The Crossing Church in Monmouth. Mattan has been volunteering at Recharge as part of her Career and Community Service class and has developed this fundraiser for a night of fun for the entire family:
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

James Scott Hiett

James Scott Hiett, 59, of Avon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Scott was born November 25, 1963, at Saunders Hospital, in Avon, the son of Calvin Kenneth and Barbara June (Gossage) Hiett. He attended Avon Schools, graduating in 1981.
AVON, IL
977wmoi.com

Patricia A. Garner

Patricia A. Garner, 78, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:25 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 17, 1944 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Clifford and Bessie (Schultz) Lefort. Patricia was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School in 1961.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
BURLINGTON, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories

Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
GALESBURG, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
CANTON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Farewell, Rock Island parking garage

Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Pen City Current

Love found in the auction call

Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez

Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez, 102, of Galesburg, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at home. She was born December 16, 1919 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Basilio and Hermenia (Martinez) Gimenez. Lupe attended St. Joseph’s Academy and graduated from Galesburg High School. Lupe married Louis B. Perez on October 18, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1989. She worked in the business office at Continental Clothing in Galesburg for many years.
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon

This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Amends Truck Route Ordinance to Limit Thru Truck Traffic

Monmouth City Council has amended their truck route ordinance to address through truck traffic concerns. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher informs this discussion to amend the ordinance stemmed from increased truck traffic on 11th Street:. “What it basically does is that while it designates the truck route, and 11th Street is...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark

Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark, 85, of Galesburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Richard was born July 24, 1937 in Kewanee, the son of Lester and Marjorie Ruth (Teece) Vandemark. He married Carole Jean Bland on December 8, 1957 in Kewanee. Richard is predeceased by his wife of 64 years and two brothers: William Vandemark and Terry Vandemark. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Edwina) Vandemark and Brian Vandemark both of Knoxville, IL; one daughter, Lisa (Keith) Hick of Ormond Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Batchelder, Brett (Denise) Vandemark, Bradley (Amanda) Vandemark, and Alyssa (Jeremy) Botelho; eleven great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. Richard is also survived by one brother, Gerald Vandemark of Streator, IL.
GALESBURG, IL

