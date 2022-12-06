Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
SHIELD Program on Monmouth College Campus Coming to an End
This message is to announce that the campus testing program conducted through SHIELD will end effective this Friday, December 9. Please note that the Student Health Center will still continue to provide testing for symptomatic students. The SHIELD program has served the campus and the greater Monmouth-Warren County community very...
977wmoi.com
Benefit Concert for Recharge Teen Center This Saturday Featuring MRHS Senior Molly Mattan
This Saturday, December 10th, Monmouth-Roseville High School Senior Molly Mattan will share her incredible vocal talents during a benefit concert for the Recharge Teen Center at The Crossing Church in Monmouth. Mattan has been volunteering at Recharge as part of her Career and Community Service class and has developed this fundraiser for a night of fun for the entire family:
977wmoi.com
James Scott Hiett
James Scott Hiett, 59, of Avon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Scott was born November 25, 1963, at Saunders Hospital, in Avon, the son of Calvin Kenneth and Barbara June (Gossage) Hiett. He attended Avon Schools, graduating in 1981.
977wmoi.com
Patricia A. Garner
Patricia A. Garner, 78, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:25 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 17, 1944 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Clifford and Bessie (Schultz) Lefort. Patricia was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School in 1961.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Pay raises for two WIU employee groups; juvenile arrested for threats
One of the groups represents nearly 90 building service employees at Western Illinois University. Their 2% pay hike is retroactive to July 1. The other agreement covers close to 70 clerical workers. They will receive a raise of one-dollar an hour, also retroactive to July 1. In both cases, the...
977wmoi.com
New Water Treatment Will Improve Adequate Supply of Water North of Monmouth
Monmouth City Council has approved a resolution of support and the commitment of local funds to match a grant to build a new water treatment plant north of town, says City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. “This is the grant that the city if going for through the Illinois Department of Commerce...
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
977wmoi.com
Completed and Ongoing Capital Improvements at Warren County Housing Authority Units and Buildings
The Warren County Housing Authority offers quality and efficient housing in Monmouth, Roseville, and Kirkwood. Recently, capital improvements have been seen at many of the locations and units, shares Executive Director Hank Shimmin:. “We had completed Oak Terrace. All the units at Oak Terrace have new bathrooms with walk-in showers....
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Galesburg residents want more clarity from City Council over proposed sales tax increase
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg City Council proposed a quarter of a percent sales tax increase in its meeting on Dec. 5. It's set to be voted on at the Dec. 20 meeting. The proposed increase would raise the sales tax from 1.00% to 1.25%, and according to Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman, it would generate an additional $950,000 a year.
KWQC
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
Farewell, Rock Island parking garage
Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
Pen City Current
Love found in the auction call
Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
977wmoi.com
Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez
Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez, 102, of Galesburg, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at home. She was born December 16, 1919 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Basilio and Hermenia (Martinez) Gimenez. Lupe attended St. Joseph’s Academy and graduated from Galesburg High School. Lupe married Louis B. Perez on October 18, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1989. She worked in the business office at Continental Clothing in Galesburg for many years.
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KWQC
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth City Council Amends Truck Route Ordinance to Limit Thru Truck Traffic
Monmouth City Council has amended their truck route ordinance to address through truck traffic concerns. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher informs this discussion to amend the ordinance stemmed from increased truck traffic on 11th Street:. “What it basically does is that while it designates the truck route, and 11th Street is...
977wmoi.com
Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark
Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark, 85, of Galesburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Richard was born July 24, 1937 in Kewanee, the son of Lester and Marjorie Ruth (Teece) Vandemark. He married Carole Jean Bland on December 8, 1957 in Kewanee. Richard is predeceased by his wife of 64 years and two brothers: William Vandemark and Terry Vandemark. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Edwina) Vandemark and Brian Vandemark both of Knoxville, IL; one daughter, Lisa (Keith) Hick of Ormond Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Batchelder, Brett (Denise) Vandemark, Bradley (Amanda) Vandemark, and Alyssa (Jeremy) Botelho; eleven great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. Richard is also survived by one brother, Gerald Vandemark of Streator, IL.
