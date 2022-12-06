ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; suspect faces 11 charges

By Judith Retana
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAeBH_0jYzc7VX00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies.

The Durham County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) reported 33-year-old Blake Nichols Grady, of Wake Forest, was driving a black Dodge Challenger on N.C. 98 near Olive Branch Road at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Witnesses said he was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit Cheryl Rolla Larobardier, of Durham, who was on her bike.

Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop

NCSHP said Larobardier was taken to the Duke Medical Center Main with critical injuries where she later died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Grady didn’t stop after hitting Larobardier and instead continued to drive east on N.C. 98. A deputy activated their lights and siren to begin a pursuit. During that pursuit, the sheriff’s office said Grady rammed into a second responding deputy’s vehicle.

A news release stated Grady kept driving until losing control and crashing. The Challenger landed on its roof in the yard of a home on the 400 block of South Mineral Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office said Grady didn’t stop there. They said Grady ran off from the overturned car but deputies caught up to him and took him into custody shortly after.

NCSHP has charged Grady with the following:

  • Felony death by motor vehicle
  • Felony hit-and-run
  • Driving while license suspended impaired revocation
  • Driving while impaired
  • Failed to maintain lane control
  • Careless and reckless driving

DCSO has filed the following charges related to the pursuit:

  • Felony flee/elude
  • Assault with a deadly weapon of government official (two counts)
  • Felony assault with physical injury law enforcement
  • Resisting a public officer

An injured deputy and Grady were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Grady was booked into the Durham County Detention Facility on an $850,000 secured bond.

