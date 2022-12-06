You can't just force people to rent their property out to you for the price you deem acceptable. Landlords have to make a profit as well. They also have bills to pay. The economy is in shambles but it isn't the fault of Landlords
Landlords are always getting ripped off and taken advantage of . Scammers and dead beats have more rights than a business owner . Society is going down the drain. We are rewarding those that whine and complain. It's time we start standing up against this and fight back.
No. I cannot fully agree with this. Too much gray area. Color, religion, sex , those things should never be a factor in renting to someone. But whether they Work or make money illegally can and should be a factor. If they have a history of eviction, Or destroying property. Or are a child predator. … It should be up to the owner of the property if they want to take the chance or Not!!!
Comments / 12