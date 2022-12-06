ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments

Kentucky Objectivist
4d ago

You can't just force people to rent their property out to you for the price you deem acceptable. Landlords have to make a profit as well. They also have bills to pay. The economy is in shambles but it isn't the fault of Landlords

Reply
4
Guest
4d ago

Landlords are always getting ripped off and taken advantage of . Scammers and dead beats have more rights than a business owner . Society is going down the drain. We are rewarding those that whine and complain. It's time we start standing up against this and fight back.

Reply
4
Lisa Seng
4d ago

No. I cannot fully agree with this. Too much gray area. Color, religion, sex , those things should never be a factor in renting to someone. But whether they Work or make money illegally can and should be a factor. If they have a history of eviction, Or destroying property. Or are a child predator. … It should be up to the owner of the property if they want to take the chance or Not!!!

Reply
4
 

