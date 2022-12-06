ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Developers seek to expand Mosaic District’s vibes to more of Merrifield

The Mosaic District has been declared a rousing success by Fairfax County, but between that mixed-use neighborhood and the Dunn Loring Metro station to the north, vestiges of Merrifield’s more industrial past remain. A trio of new redevelopment pitches promise to further the county’s efforts to revitalize Merrifield by...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax County board agrees to pay back developers who expand sewer pipes

If developers are willing to invest in boosting sewage infrastructure with their new projects, Fairfax County is willing to foot part of the bill. The Board of Supervisors adopted a new policy (page 621) on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that would allow the county to reimburse developers for the cost of building enlarged sewage facilities to help grapple with wastewater. This change also means a slight sewer bill increase for local residents.
McLean Little League offers to fund turf conversion for baseball diamond

Grass may soon be passé at Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League (MLL) has offered to fund a conversion of the park’s baseball diamond from grass to synthetic turf, the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) announced Wednesday (Dec. 7). Located off of Kirby Road in eastern...
MCLEAN, VA

