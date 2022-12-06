If developers are willing to invest in boosting sewage infrastructure with their new projects, Fairfax County is willing to foot part of the bill. The Board of Supervisors adopted a new policy (page 621) on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that would allow the county to reimburse developers for the cost of building enlarged sewage facilities to help grapple with wastewater. This change also means a slight sewer bill increase for local residents.

1 DAY AGO