MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State's office says the state broke another early voting record Friday, and at Bibb County polls, it certainly looked that way. At one point, the line wrapped all the way around the elections building, and almost onto Pio Nono Avenue. Even after the polls closed at 5:30, plenty of people were still in line trying to make their voices heard.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO