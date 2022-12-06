Read full article on original website
'Praying that I would get a good signal': Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff visits Twiggs County to brief leaders on broadband expansion
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Sen. Jon Ossoff came to Central Georgia Friday to talk with Twiggs County leaders about internet access. It's part of an initiative he pushed for in congress to pave the way for better rural broadband access in Georgia. It can make a big difference. Twiggs County Schools Superintendent Mack Bullard says about 75% of folks in Twiggs County don't have reliable internet access. That affects kids trying to learn at home, and puts a strain on parents like Laura Poole.
wgxa.tv
Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
People in Bibb County cast their ballot in the 2022 senate runoff election
MACON, Ga. — The final push is on in the Georgia senate race. GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tweeted the average statewide wait time to vote is under two minutes. On Tuesday, the first voter in the line at the Appling Middle School in Maconwas ready to talk about his reasons for voting.
41nbc.com
Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
'Get it over with': Bibb voters brave long lines on last day of early voting
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State's office says the state broke another early voting record Friday, and at Bibb County polls, it certainly looked that way. At one point, the line wrapped all the way around the elections building, and almost onto Pio Nono Avenue. Even after the polls closed at 5:30, plenty of people were still in line trying to make their voices heard.
WMAZ
Houston County's Cullen Talton marks 50 years as Georgia's longest-serving active sheriff
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton is the state's longest-serving active sheriff. That's according to the Georgia Sheriff's Association. Sheriff Cullen Talton is in the middle of his 13th term. He says it's been a long time, but that being at the sheriff's office is his life and he looks forward to coming to work every day.
wgxa.tv
Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
Wesleyan College president sets, meets goals in first 100 days
MACON, Ga. — Wesleyan College has been in Macon for 186 years, but back in October, President Meaghan Blight did something for the first time in its history and raised $2.2 million in her first 100 days on the job. Blight says they’re already putting the money to good...
Middle Georgia State hosts local students for 'FIRST LEGO League' challenge
MACON, Ga. — Are you ready to build?. Around 250 students from local schools competed Saturday in the 'FIRST LEGO League' Challenge on the Macon campus of Middle Georgia State University. The event started at 8:30 a.m., and featured several students who were part of a robotics competition, Lego...
Veterans High adds 64 classrooms, multipurpose gym in school expansion
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Houston County is Central Georgia’s boomtown, and one of the fastest growing areas are Bonaire and Kathleen. That's why Veterans High School's enrollment has doubled over the last decade. To keep up, the Houston School District is adding more than 100,000 square feet at Veterans.
wgxa.tv
New apartment complex planned for west Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Developers are planning to move forward in building a new apartment complex in west Bibb County. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are proposing the new complex along Thomaston Road between Hunter's Run and the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. The complex, to...
hotelnewsresource.com
Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold
Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, partner pantries facing challenges as holiday approaches
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Every week, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank sends out their mobile food truck to help their many partner pantries. Ahead of Christmas, many folks look forward to the food these trucks bring. This month, not everyone is getting their monthly stop. Folks in counties...
Bibb judge puts investigation of Macon Water Authority on hold
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County judge has put the investigation of Macon's Water Authority on hold, according to district attorney Anita Howard. Last month, Authority Chairman Sam Hart asked the D.A. to investigate whether some members had illegal meetings. Howard says she took the matter to a grand...
'We're just excited to get started': Monroe County Schools gets $3 million for College and Career Academy
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County School District says they have something big coming in fall 2024. They received a $3.1 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to build a new college and career academy. They say the grant will help save them a little...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/9/22
A 71-year-old man suffered injuries when a train hit his car in downtown Forsyth. Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
WALB 10
Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
