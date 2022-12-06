ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

'Praying that I would get a good signal': Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff visits Twiggs County to brief leaders on broadband expansion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Sen. Jon Ossoff came to Central Georgia Friday to talk with Twiggs County leaders about internet access. It's part of an initiative he pushed for in congress to pave the way for better rural broadband access in Georgia. It can make a big difference. Twiggs County Schools Superintendent Mack Bullard says about 75% of folks in Twiggs County don't have reliable internet access. That affects kids trying to learn at home, and puts a strain on parents like Laura Poole.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon voters re-elect Desmond Brown to Macon Water Authority District 2

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The votes have been counted and Macon's District 2 voters re-elected Desmond Brown. With all eleven precincts reporting, Macon-Bibb Board Elections says Brown won 57% of the total 10,887 votes. Brown was previously elected to the District 2 seat but vacated in a failed bid for the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'Get it over with': Bibb voters brave long lines on last day of early voting

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State's office says the state broke another early voting record Friday, and at Bibb County polls, it certainly looked that way. At one point, the line wrapped all the way around the elections building, and almost onto Pio Nono Avenue. Even after the polls closed at 5:30, plenty of people were still in line trying to make their voices heard.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

New apartment complex planned for west Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Developers are planning to move forward in building a new apartment complex in west Bibb County. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are proposing the new complex along Thomaston Road between Hunter's Run and the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. The complex, to...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold

Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
AMERICUS, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Dooly Co. High awarded over $3M for new college and career academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County School System was awarded over $3 million to further educational opportunities for their students. The money will be used to create the Dooly College and Career Academy. It will have a culinary arts lab, cosmetology and barbering and a welding lab for students who attend Dooly County High School.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

