There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith: A New Netflix DocumentaryA.W. NavesAlabama State
Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.Zack LoveSewanee, TN
Grundy County Herald
David Carroll’s News and Notes
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Alabama. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters.
WTVC
Gone too soon: Jasmine Pace honored at funeral by family, friends in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — It's been one week since Jasmine Pace's body was found. Now, the Pace family is trying to seek comfort amidst the chaos. In a celebration of life, those who knew her the best remembered Jasmine as a kind soul and a friend to all. “She...
cvhsscribe.com
Cleveland Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air in Cleveland. The Cleveland Christmas Parade is an annual event that occurs in Cleveland every year in December. This year several new things were tried, resulting in a greater amount of parade participation. Two of the changes made this year was the inclusion of about half a dozen food trucks as well as there being no admission fee required to march in the parade.
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
wutc.org
For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back
The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
WTVCFOX
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. "It was devastating, still...
WTVC
Ringgold Florist's Christmas tree lot
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Christmas tree may not be a flower, but it’s still a living breathing plant. Pamela Catherman and Julia Catherman with Ringgold Florist is telling us about their Christmas tree lot!
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
WTVC
Chattanooga mother stares down daughter's accused killer in first court appearance Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man charged in the death of a Chattanooga woman last month will remain in custody a few more days before a judge determines his bond. Jason Chen appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court early Tuesday morning, but his attorney requested a delay until Friday at 12 p.m. for his bond hearing.
Get non-violent misdemeanors expunged in one day at clinic Thursday
The first-of-its-kind clinic gives folks the opportunity to expunge and seal their non-violent misdemeanors in one day, if they qualify.
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan
Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination For U.S. Travelers By TripAdvisor
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to announce that Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named the top trending winter destination for domestic travelers by TripAdvisor. This recognition highlights iconic locations and amenities in Chattanooga, including Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Holiday Trail of Lights, and a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, The Edwin Hotel.
