Bryant, AL

Grundy County Herald

David Carroll’s News and Notes

I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Alabama. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters.
BRYANT, AL
cvhsscribe.com

Cleveland Christmas Parade

Christmas is in the air in Cleveland. The Cleveland Christmas Parade is an annual event that occurs in Cleveland every year in December. This year several new things were tried, resulting in a greater amount of parade participation. Two of the changes made this year was the inclusion of about half a dozen food trucks as well as there being no admission fee required to march in the parade.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back

The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ringgold Florist's Christmas tree lot

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Christmas tree may not be a flower, but it’s still a living breathing plant. Pamela Catherman and Julia Catherman with Ringgold Florist is telling us about their Christmas tree lot!
RINGGOLD, GA
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
wutc.org

Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan

Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Named Top Winter Destination For U.S. Travelers By TripAdvisor

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is proud to announce that Chattanooga, Tennessee, was named the top trending winter destination for domestic travelers by TripAdvisor. This recognition highlights iconic locations and amenities in Chattanooga, including Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Holiday Trail of Lights, and a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, The Edwin Hotel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

