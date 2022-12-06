ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastman, GA

13WMAZ

Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Yappy Holiday Festival to bring Macon families and furbabies together

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Animal Services is saying "Yappy Holidays." The holiday festival is an adoption event for families to come and meet available pets. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, they're offering microchipping services for just $15 and a chance for your pet to get a picture with Santa!
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
wfxl.com

SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity

Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

NewTown Macon's 'Christmas in Downtown' kicks off with festive fun

MACON, Ga. — NewTown Macon heled spread the Holiday spirit across downtown on Saturday with their 'Christmas in Downtown' event. The event started at 2 p.m., and also had Musical performances at Just Tap'd Stage and the Rookery by the Christ Church Choir and the Otis Redding Foundation. People...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Crawford County Middle High to have 'increased law enforcement presence' Friday due to shooting rumor

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Crawford County Middle High School have addressed a rumor circulating about a possible school shooting on Friday. According to a release posted on the school's website, Superintendent Christopher Ridley says the school is working with law enforcement to investigate the rumor and have not found any evidence pointing to an actual threat.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Dodge Co. fire

MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road. The victim was found in front of the home, King...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
TIFTON, GA
News4Jax.com

Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

