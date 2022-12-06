Read full article on original website
Veterans High adds 64 classrooms, multipurpose gym in school expansion
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Houston County is Central Georgia’s boomtown, and one of the fastest growing areas are Bonaire and Kathleen. That's why Veterans High School's enrollment has doubled over the last decade. To keep up, the Houston School District is adding more than 100,000 square feet at Veterans.
School of the week: Gray Elementary School helps students track their successes and places to grow
GRAY, Ga. — Everyday kids grow up before our very eyes. Some students in Jones County now have the tools to show and track that growth for themselves. Gray Elementary School has a new initiative aimed giving their students the power to track their own progress and take control over setting goals.
Middle Georgia State hosts local students for 'FIRST LEGO League' challenge
MACON, Ga. — Are you ready to build?. Around 250 students from local schools competed Saturday in the 'FIRST LEGO League' Challenge on the Macon campus of Middle Georgia State University. The event started at 8:30 a.m., and featured several students who were part of a robotics competition, Lego...
Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
Yappy Holiday Festival to bring Macon families and furbabies together
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Animal Services is saying "Yappy Holidays." The holiday festival is an adoption event for families to come and meet available pets. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, they're offering microchipping services for just $15 and a chance for your pet to get a picture with Santa!
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
NewTown Macon's 'Christmas in Downtown' kicks off with festive fun
MACON, Ga. — NewTown Macon heled spread the Holiday spirit across downtown on Saturday with their 'Christmas in Downtown' event. The event started at 2 p.m., and also had Musical performances at Just Tap'd Stage and the Rookery by the Christ Church Choir and the Otis Redding Foundation. People...
NewTown Macon offers holiday cheer with 'Christmas in Downtown' this weekend
MACON, Ga. — Something is coming to lift your holiday spirits in downtown Macon this weekend. Saturday, it's already "Christmas in Downtown!" NewTown Macon has a full day of holiday cheer in store. Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be free photos with Santa, hot chocolate,...
'We want our students to be prepared': Houston County schools to expand dual enrollment program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — College can be costly, and because of that, the Houston County School District is expanding a program that cuts the cost and brings the campus to their students. 11th grader Miles Hambrick wants to enroll in college to work in cybersecurity. With the help of...
Wesleyan College president sets, meets goals in first 100 days
MACON, Ga. — Wesleyan College has been in Macon for 186 years, but back in October, President Meaghan Blight did something for the first time in its history and raised $2.2 million in her first 100 days on the job. Blight says they’re already putting the money to good...
Crawford County Middle High to have 'increased law enforcement presence' Friday due to shooting rumor
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Crawford County Middle High School have addressed a rumor circulating about a possible school shooting on Friday. According to a release posted on the school's website, Superintendent Christopher Ridley says the school is working with law enforcement to investigate the rumor and have not found any evidence pointing to an actual threat.
41nbc.com
Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
WALB 10
1 killed in Dodge Co. fire
MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road. The victim was found in front of the home, King...
'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers
DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend. Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin. “He'll know their names, their kids'...
WALB 10
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
News4Jax.com
Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins
WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
