superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
KSDK
Weather Alert: Rain expected during Thursday morning rush
ST. LOUIS — Rain is moving across southern Missouri during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rain should be in St. Louis before dawn Thursday morning. Wet roads are expected across the St. Louis area for the early morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the 40s...
We Get Earthquakes In Missouri? Yes We Do! Did You Feel It?
I have family that live all over the country. Some on the West coast, some on the East coast, and the majority of my family live in the Midwest. Those who live on the East coast, especially in Florida and those states that are near the ocean, have to deal with hurricane season. Midwest...we seem to deal with tornados a lot. West coast...well they get earthquakes. I never thought about those in Illinois and Missouri. Maybe I should.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Winter Is Coming! Visit These 10 Places In Missouri For Winter Fun!
The first day of winter is officially Dec 21st. It will be here sooner than we realize. I remember last winter, and we had a few brutal days of heavy snowfall, and cold temperatures. For some, this is just fantastic. Many people like being outside and getting all bundled up and having a good time skiing, or sledding, or ice skating. Missouri gives you a lot of options to do that. Perhaps check out these options:
Strong Storm System To Bring Accumulating Snow Risk Thursday Afternoon Through Friday
The next storm system will hit later Thursday into Friday with accumulating snow potential, so read on for the full details... The active pattern I mentioned on December 4th started this week and will go through the next couple of weeks. In case you missed it, you can read that article by clicking here. We are right on track with the next storm system expected by later Thursday into Friday. The specific term for this system is a "Colorado Low" and this type of system will tap into gulf moisture to bring plenty of precipitation to Iowa late this week. The early thinking is that a surface low will develop Thursday morning and slide north and east from the Plains and into the Ohio Valley. This will setup a swath of light to moderate/heavy snow accumulations and rain on the southern edge of the system. The onset precipitation type may be in the form of rain or mix before changing over to all snow across northern Iowa. The most uncertainty on snowfall amounts will be near the transition line across the center of the state.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Are All of Missouri’s Best Waterfalls in the Same Park? Could Be
I've seen some people sharing what they believe are the best waterfalls in Missouri. What's strange is they all seem to be from the same park. Is it possible are the best cascading water things are all in the same Missouri place?. I was aware of Dogwood Canyon Park near...
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
Flu Like Illnesses Get Turned Up To 11 in Missouri
If you look at the latest flu map of the United States which measures flu-like activity it seems like everyone is getting sick with something flu-like. Every state except for New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan, Alaska, and Hawaii has a flu activity level ranging from high to very, very, high. Here in Missouri our level of flu-like illnesses is sitting at a very high level.
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
Gov. Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
