LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — College students at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University are preparing for finals and the holiday break. Police in both college towns are using the time to remind and warn the public about a series of crimes that have haunted both communities for decades. WDAF TV reports that investigators have been searching for 20 years for a man who either raped, or tried to rape, 14 female college students between 2000 and 2015. While police don’t know his name, he is referred to as the "Kansas College Rapist."

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO