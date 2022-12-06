ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Suspect charged in killing of mother of 4, man in NC makes court appearance

By Brea Hollingsworth
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nHAf_0jYzaOV300

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing two people in a car in Rocky Mount made his first court appearance Monday to hear the charges against him.

Eric Coley was arrested over the weekend in the killings of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown.

The two were found dead inside their car Thursday in a parking lot with two children in the backseat, who were physically unharmed.

PREVIOUS: Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount double murder

Coley didn’t show much emotion Monday as the judge read his charges.

CBS 17 previously reported that the two victims were found around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday when employees arrived at work in the 1400 block of Construction Drive.

PREVIOUS: Man, mother of 4 identified as victims in fatal double-shooting in Rocky Mount

Police said the 42-year-old Coley was arrested in the 2900 block of Avalon Road and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

He’s currently being held in the Nash County Detention Center without bond.

If convicted, Coley could face the death penalty or life in prison. His next court date is Dec. 22.

