Wiscasset, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset talks properties

The same night a Wiscasset man shared with selectmen his struggle to not “end up a homeless person in Maine,” two fellow attendees of the board meeting Dec. 6 at the town office, and carried over Zoom and YouTube, aired their concerns over homeowners’ physical or financial ability to comply with potential rules on property maintenance.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Alna needs new town clerk again

Alna has a vacancy for town clerk again. Michelle Cameron took the job in October and, according to the Dec. 14 selectmen’s meeting agenda released late Friday morning, Dec. 9, “Our wonderful new town clerk has been hired away.” She is moving on to become Nobleboro’s treasurer, Cameron said when reached at the Alna town office by phone Friday.
ALNA, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Concludes Public Hearing for 102-Bed Nursing Facility

The Damariscotta Planning Board concluded a two-part public hearing concerning a proposed 102-bed nursing care facility on Piper Mill Road on Monday, Dec. 5 and must now make a decision on the application within 30 days. Members of the public expressed concerns over the size of the facility, its location...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

MEN’S NIGHT 2022

Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Thomas W. Tavenner

Thomas W. Tavenner, Esq., age 90, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022 surrounded by his family. Thomas was born on Aug. 28, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Eugene and Hildegarde Tavenner. He is survived by his son Thomas Jr. and his...
BOOTHBAY, ME
92 Moose

Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?

Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
LEWISTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lights plan sparks conversation on town needs

Wiscasset selectmen Dec. 6 agreed to tap American Rescue Plan Act funds for up to $75,000 in light-emitting diode (LED) street lights. The lights will save the town about $30,000 a year in power costs and would have paid for themselves by now if put in a few years ago, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said.
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dec. 10 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Marilyn Dickson

Marilyn "Mitzi" (Mitchell) Dickson, 96, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 in her Boothbay Harbor home surrounded by family. Born in Farmington, Maine in her grandparent's house to Therese (Metcalf) Mitchell and Carroll (Sumner) Mitchell, Marilyn was an only child. She grew up in Augusta, Maine, attended Nash School and Cony High School. As a 1944 graduate of Cony High School she was a school leader who participated on different athletic teams (basketball, field hockey, volleyball, softball, bowling, and ping pong). She was the Editor in Chief of the Coniad yearbook, a member of Student Council, in the National Honor Society, in the Latin Club, on Student Council, Class Secretary and Vice President, and always had stories about planning the Chizzle Wizzle dance being in the Sock and Buskin Club, and reporting for the Cony Cue. After graduating from Cony High School, she headed to Wheaton College in Massachusetts in the fall of 1944.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Alna election season starts

Two of Alna’s three selectboard seats are up for election in March. Nomination papers are available starting Dec. 14 and are due in by Jan. 24 at the close of the town office business day, a town email announced Dec. 6. As of Dec. 9, neither selectman whose term...
ALNA, ME
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Take a video tour of Thos. Moser Furnituremakers

According to a statement on the company's website, Thos. Moser was founded 50 years ago with the intent of "restoring the lost art of making furniture well." "Today there are some 70 men and women in our workshop who continue to craft pieces the same way we did at the beginning: one piece, one craftsman, one signature," the company says. "We rely on sustainable North American hardwoods, traditional joinery executed by hand and individual workmanship. We are guided by our mission to build furniture that celebrates the natural beauty of wood; is of simple, unadorned, graceful lines; and is crafted for a long useful life."
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME

