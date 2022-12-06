Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset talks properties
The same night a Wiscasset man shared with selectmen his struggle to not “end up a homeless person in Maine,” two fellow attendees of the board meeting Dec. 6 at the town office, and carried over Zoom and YouTube, aired their concerns over homeowners’ physical or financial ability to comply with potential rules on property maintenance.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna needs new town clerk again
Alna has a vacancy for town clerk again. Michelle Cameron took the job in October and, according to the Dec. 14 selectmen’s meeting agenda released late Friday morning, Dec. 9, “Our wonderful new town clerk has been hired away.” She is moving on to become Nobleboro’s treasurer, Cameron said when reached at the Alna town office by phone Friday.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Concludes Public Hearing for 102-Bed Nursing Facility
The Damariscotta Planning Board concluded a two-part public hearing concerning a proposed 102-bed nursing care facility on Piper Mill Road on Monday, Dec. 5 and must now make a decision on the application within 30 days. Members of the public expressed concerns over the size of the facility, its location...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
MEN’S NIGHT 2022
Once upon a time, some Mirthless Lawyer From Away thought "Men's Night" was outrageously sexist. It didn't matter that the sale was for everyone. It didn't matter that everyone could participate and have as much free food from the local businesses as they wanted. The Mirthless Lawyer From Away insisted that we change our barbaric ways and get with the times-- the times being diluted and hammered free of any individuality. Or we could keep our evil ways and get sued until blood ran freely from the pores of the tiniest Boothbay babe.
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thomas W. Tavenner
Thomas W. Tavenner, Esq., age 90, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022 surrounded by his family. Thomas was born on Aug. 28, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Eugene and Hildegarde Tavenner. He is survived by his son Thomas Jr. and his...
Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?
Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lights plan sparks conversation on town needs
Wiscasset selectmen Dec. 6 agreed to tap American Rescue Plan Act funds for up to $75,000 in light-emitting diode (LED) street lights. The lights will save the town about $30,000 a year in power costs and would have paid for themselves by now if put in a few years ago, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 10 update: Midcoast adds 12 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Marilyn Dickson
Marilyn "Mitzi" (Mitchell) Dickson, 96, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022 in her Boothbay Harbor home surrounded by family. Born in Farmington, Maine in her grandparent's house to Therese (Metcalf) Mitchell and Carroll (Sumner) Mitchell, Marilyn was an only child. She grew up in Augusta, Maine, attended Nash School and Cony High School. As a 1944 graduate of Cony High School she was a school leader who participated on different athletic teams (basketball, field hockey, volleyball, softball, bowling, and ping pong). She was the Editor in Chief of the Coniad yearbook, a member of Student Council, in the National Honor Society, in the Latin Club, on Student Council, Class Secretary and Vice President, and always had stories about planning the Chizzle Wizzle dance being in the Sock and Buskin Club, and reporting for the Cony Cue. After graduating from Cony High School, she headed to Wheaton College in Massachusetts in the fall of 1944.
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
Maine Children's Home expands to serve parents in their 20s
WATERVILLE, Maine — Some say being a parent is the toughest job you'll have, and being a young parent may add some extra stress. A program in Waterville at Maine Children's Home focused on helping teen parents but is now expanding to help moms and dads past high school.
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna election season starts
Two of Alna’s three selectboard seats are up for election in March. Nomination papers are available starting Dec. 14 and are due in by Jan. 24 at the close of the town office business day, a town email announced Dec. 6. As of Dec. 9, neither selectman whose term...
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Take a video tour of Thos. Moser Furnituremakers
According to a statement on the company's website, Thos. Moser was founded 50 years ago with the intent of "restoring the lost art of making furniture well." "Today there are some 70 men and women in our workshop who continue to craft pieces the same way we did at the beginning: one piece, one craftsman, one signature," the company says. "We rely on sustainable North American hardwoods, traditional joinery executed by hand and individual workmanship. We are guided by our mission to build furniture that celebrates the natural beauty of wood; is of simple, unadorned, graceful lines; and is crafted for a long useful life."
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
Comments / 0