Don’t Qualify for Social Security? You Can Still Sign Up for Medicare — But Plan Ahead

Whether you don’t yet wish to collect Social Security benefits or simply aren’t qualified to receive them (for instance, an insufficient work history ), those aged 65 and over do not need to be on Social Security in order to sign up for Medicare.

See: Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023

Explore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

However, the government will not automatically enroll people in Medicare programs if they’re not enrolled to collect Social Security benefits, so they need to act soon before they turn 65, or soon after.

Individuals can enroll in Medicare parts A, B and D up to three months before the month they turn 65 , or as late as three months after that month. If one doesn’t sign up during that seven-month window — known as the “initial enrollment period” — they may be subject to late enrollment penalties. One may also pay higher premiums on prescription drugs through Medicare part D.

Here’s what each part of Medicare covers, and how much it costs:

Part A

Cost : Free

Part A covers the following, in general:

Inpatient care in a hospital

Skilled nursing facility care

Nursing home care (inpatient care in a skilled nursing facility that’s not custodial or long-term care)

Hospice care

Home health care

Live Richer Podcast: Unexpected Ways Losing a Spouse Can Affect Your Finances and Retirement

Part B

Cost : $170.10 each month in 2022 and $164.90 in 2023, or higher depending on one’s income. This amount can change each year. Beneficiaries pay the premium each month, even if they don’t get any Part B-covered services.

Part B covers two types of services:

Medically necessary services: Services or supplies that are needed to diagnose or treat a medical condition and that meet accepted standards of medical practice

Preventive services: Health care to prevent illness or detect it at an early stage, when treatment is most likely to work best

Learn: H ow Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

Find: What Will the COLA Be in 2023 For Social Security?

Part D

Cost : Premiums vary by plan and the amount depends on income. According to Medicare Interactive, the average national premium is $33.37.

Part D covers a wide range of prescription drugs that people with Medicare take, including most drugs in certain protected classes. Drugs in each tier have a different cost.

Individuals can enroll in Medicare online , or by contacting Social Security .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Don’t Qualify for Social Security? You Can Still Sign Up for Medicare — But Plan Ahead