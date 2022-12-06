ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Don’t Qualify for Social Security? You Can Still Sign Up for Medicare — But Plan Ahead

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DNhw_0jYzZ8mR00

Whether you don’t yet wish to collect Social Security benefits or simply aren’t qualified to receive them (for instance, an insufficient work history ), those aged 65 and over do not need to be on Social Security in order to sign up for Medicare.

See: Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023
Explore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

However, the government will not automatically enroll people in Medicare programs if they’re not enrolled to collect Social Security benefits, so they need to act soon before they turn 65, or soon after.

Individuals can enroll in Medicare parts A, B and D up to three months before the month they turn 65 , or as late as three months after that month. If one doesn’t sign up during that seven-month window — known as the “initial enrollment period” — they may be subject to late enrollment penalties. One may also pay higher premiums on prescription drugs through Medicare part D.

Here’s what each part of Medicare covers, and how much it costs:

Part A

Cost : Free

Part A covers the following, in general:

  • Inpatient care in a hospital
  • Skilled nursing facility care
  • Nursing home care (inpatient care in a skilled nursing facility that’s not custodial or long-term care)
  • Hospice care
  • Home health care

Live Richer Podcast: Unexpected Ways Losing a Spouse Can Affect Your Finances and Retirement

Part B

Cost : $170.10 each month in 2022 and $164.90 in 2023, or higher depending on one’s income. This amount can change each year. Beneficiaries pay the premium each month, even if they don’t get any Part B-covered services.

Part B covers two types of services:

  • Medically necessary services: Services or supplies that are needed to diagnose or treat a medical condition and that meet accepted standards of medical practice
  • Preventive services: Health care to prevent illness or detect it at an early stage, when treatment is most likely to work best

Learn: H ow Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
Find: What Will the COLA Be in 2023 For Social Security?

Part D

Cost : Premiums vary by plan and the amount depends on income. According to Medicare Interactive, the average national premium is $33.37.

Part D covers a wide range of prescription drugs that people with Medicare take, including most drugs in certain protected classes. Drugs in each tier have a different cost.

Individuals can enroll in Medicare online , or by contacting Social Security .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Don’t Qualify for Social Security? You Can Still Sign Up for Medicare — But Plan Ahead

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Is Your Money Coming?

The Social Security Administration this week started disbursing December payments. In January 2023, you'll get your first increased benefit amount. For those who receive Supplemental Security Income, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
223K+
Followers
15K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy