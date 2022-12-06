Read full article on original website
Related
What is the Google Advanced Protection Program?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Digital threats have become increasingly clever. Even the most tech-savvy people can be caught off guard. Some high-visibility users and organizations are at greater risk of targeted cyberattacks, which means a greater need for vigilance. For these groups, Google's Advanced Protection Program provides an extra layer of protection.
The best Google Stadia alternatives in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cloud gaming. What used to be a buzzword has now made its way into the mainstream. Gaming is no longer limited to PCs and consoles, you can stream the latest releases on pretty much anything nowadays, ranging from Linux-enabled devices to Chromebooks, as well as modern Android tablets and smartphones. You can play some of the best-looking games just by having a decent internet connection.
Google Pixel 7 camera tips: 7 tips for smartphone shutterbugs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google's Pixel phones are some of the greatest, and the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro feature the company's best cameras yet. While the camera hardware in the Pixel 7 series is pretty close to what we saw in 2021's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google continues to make advances in software and photo processing that make for a better camera experience year-over-year. Some of the best features aren't immediately obvious, though. Here are a few of our favorite Google Pixel 6 camera tricks.
Prepare for a thicc Google Search bar on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search is a powerful tool that can search the web as well as dig deep into your Android phone. While Google routinely changes its algorithms running in the background to give you appropriate results, the Google Search UI on Android hasn’t changed much in a while. But that’s probably going to change soon, as the search giant is testing a new facelift for its Google app for Android with a few helpful feature additions in tow.
Bitwarden adopts passwordless authentication for its web vault
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's be honest: we're all supposed to use unique passwords for everything, but who has that kind of mental bandwidth? Most of us either remember a few passwords and uses them in rotation across websites, or remember just one master password required for a dedicated password manager. LastPass may be in recovery from its second serious security incident this year, but rival services are busy adding quality-of-life features like passwordless authentication. One of our favorite password managers, Bitwarden, now allows you to log into the service's web vault using just the smartphone app, bypassing the need for a master password every time.
What is Google Stack?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The way we create and share documents has changed exponentially over the past several decades. And while file cabinets are all but extinct, document management is arguably more difficult as it opens up the opportunity to main your records on your phone, computer, and in the cloud as well.
Check out what your community searched for on Google in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As December is moving on, every company under the sun is releasing their own takes on a year in review. Some versions of these have probably existed ever since humankind started writing history, but Spotify really popularized it with its Spotify Wrapped format, which it only released a few days ago for 2022. Google is also at it with its Year in Search 2022, and for the first time, it is possible to search for the most popular queries by region in the US.
Google just enhanced mobile Search by letting you easily filter results for topics
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has nearly perfected the art of Search, offering a plethora of ways to look up information. Sometimes, though, results aren't quite what we expected: maybe our search terms were overly broad, or Google’s understanding of our browsing history and patterns pointed it in a different direction. Normally, we'd take a moment to refine our search, trying some alternate keywords. But now, Google is streamlining that approach on mobile, letting you refine results with just a few quick taps.
How to restore deleted contacts on Gmail and Google Workspace
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Not so long ago, we used feature phones and stored our contacts on our SIM cards or directly on the phone—both of which had their downsides. Most SIM cards only allowed you to save 200 to 250 numbers, which you lost if someone stole the line. The phones had more storage capacities—reaching 500 contacts—but would require a messy copying process if you wanted to change your device.
How to install ChromeOS Flex on a Chromebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chromebooks are great devices that have long software support lifetimes. When your Chromebook reaches the end of its life, it's probably time to take a look at one of our favorite Chromebooks and recycle your old device. However, what if there was a way to use ChromeOS Flex to breathe new life into your Chromebook? Or maybe you want to turn an old Windows and Mac computer into a Chromebook. Let's dig in.
How to create an outline in Google Docs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Docs is a solid competitor to Microsoft Word that's both free and works on everything from a shiny new Chromebook to your phone. While features like menu shortcuts, drop-down menus, and real-time collaboration make writing in Docs easier, features such as document summaries and outlines make formatting documents a piece of cake and give you peace of mind. Let's glance over the steps to to create an outline in Google Docs.
Samsung's December 2022 patch is hitting the Galaxy S20 internationally
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that’s one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.
Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that’s finally starting to change.
Waze is coming to your Android Automotive car
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers two platforms for in-car infotainment. There is the phone-based Android Auto, which allows you to connect your favorite handset with your vehicle’s display to access some of your apps on the go. There is also Android Automotive, which serves as an operating system for cars’ infotainment systems with Google built-in. Waze has long been available for the former, but Google’s navigation system is now finally making the jump to Android Automotive, too.
The new Realme 10 Pro Plus packs in a curved AMOLED display for less than $400
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Starting life as a spin-off of Oppo, Realme has become a recognizable name in its own right, especially across India and southern Asia. That said, we've called its last attempt at a cut-price flagship phone, the Realme 9 Pro+, as somewhat boneless and a bit sleepy, especially in its focus markets where high-octane, low-price competition is on overdrive. So, what's the company doing to make up for it? Apparently, the new Realme 10 Pro should have all the answers.
Google's Pixel live wallpapers are blossoming with four new additions
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google’s Pixel phones are the first to receive Android updates and regularly get first dibs on new software features through monthly feature drops. December’s feature drop is already here, packing a few nifty improvements along with a few new wallpapers and much-awaited features like clear calling to the Pixel 7 series. However, a few more recent additions to the wallpaper selection on new and older Pixel phones might fly under the radar.
How to add Grammarly to Outlook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Typos and grammatical errors in your email never leave a good impression on the recipient. Instead of proofreading your emails, it's a good idea to install a dedicated spell and grammar checker tool like Grammarly to Outlook and identify embarrassing errors before pressing the Send button. Grammarly is available as an Outlook add-on and a web extension for Windows, Mac, and the top Chromebooks.
Google Chrome makes it easier to search for tabs, bookmarks, and history
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chrome has a lot of tricks up its sleeve, and the browser is getting a few more. Google announced that it is now possible to search for bookmarks, tabs, and your browsing history right from the address bar using “@” as a prefix on desktop. This is similar to how you can already create custom prefixes to access different search engines from your address bar.
December Pixel Feature Drop has Clear Calling, a free VPN, and new Recorder tools for Google's latest phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Believe it or not, it's been four months since Android 13 dropped in our laps, bringing increased stability and tons of improvements to phones everywhere. If you've been keeping a close eye on that calendar, though, you know Pixel owners are also due a fresh Feature Drop, the first since the arrival of the Pixel 7 series. If you happened to pick up one of Google's latest smartphones on sale during Black Friday, you're in luck — you're about to get a slate of new features to try out.
OnePlus is making a mechanical keyboard that you can buy next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While OnePlus may be primarily known as a smartphone manufacturer, the brand has spent the last few years expanding its portfolio to headphones, smartwatches, and accessories plus there are even rumors of the company introducing its first Android tablet. In a surprise move, OnePlus has now announced it will be making a mechanical keyboard in collaboration with the established brand Keychron.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0