Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly interested in Shintaro Fujinami

The Arizona Diamondbacks could bring in the biggest question mark in free agency. According to Yahoo Japan, several teams are interested in Shintaro Fujinami. Of those teams, the Diamondbacks have emerged as one of the favorites to land his services. Shintaro Fujinami intriguing option for Arizona Diamondbacks. Fujinami may be...
Chaim Bloom’s reported reaction to Padres’ Xander Bogaerts offer is hilarious in the saddest way

It’d be nice if Chaim Bloom was a bad guy. It’d be nice if laughing at his expense actually felt as fulfilling as it could be if Theo Epstein or Ben Cherington were still running the show in Boston. It’d be nice if Red Sox ownership was the more front-facing figure in the team’s disastrous last four years (no, one ALCS run doesn’t solve all your problems, and being up 2-1 in that series only to lose 4-2 after Calum Scott threw the first pitch before Game 4 is a separate tragedy).
