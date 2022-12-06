Read full article on original website
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Dreary Weather Before Big Changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As promised, it’s not as rainy out there today but things are still on the gloomy and dampe side as a few showers roll back into the area. We have one more shower maker over the weekend before we turn our attention toward big changes next week.
Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a somber weekend across Kentucky as many pause to remember the lives lost during the December 10th and 11th tornadoes. Most of the destruction happened in western Kentucky, in communities like Mayfield and Dawson Springs. However, that storm system also moved through central Kentucky, spawning a number of tornadoes across our region.
FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears
ONE YEAR LATER: Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Andy Beshear about deadly tornado outbreak. WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Andy Beshear about the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
WATCH: Friday night basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The second week of high school basketball is in the books. Here are some of the highlights from Friday night’s girls’ and boys’ games:. Frederick Douglass at Scott Co.; Holy Cross at Great Crossing; Madison Central at Bryan Station; Tates Creek at Henry Clay.
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
Athlete of the week: Douglass Broncos state championship football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos brought home their first state football championship Saturday night at Kroger Field, defeating the Bowling Green Purples 28-7. The team was honored by a proclamation from Mayor Linda Gorton. “Now therefore I, Linda Gorton, Mayor of Lexington, do hereby declare December 6th 2022...
19-year-old woman subject of early morning homicide investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning on Colonnade Drive. Officers responded a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive at around 5:44 this morning. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old female victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
WKYT Sports team to ring the bell for Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sounds of the Salvation Army’s bells ringing are a holiday tradition, and the WKYT sports team needs your help. “It’s Christmas time. Time to ring the bell,” said Salvation Army Commissioner Jolene Hodder. As part of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, WKYT,...
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
WATCH | Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Lexington. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Accord for a working structure fire at a duplex at 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back side of the structure. Heavy smoke...
Tickets for Railbird 2023 sell out in hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Presale tickets for Railbird 2023 went on sale Thursday and sold out in just a few hours. Railbird posted that tickets to the two-day festival sold out before 4 p.m. They went on sale at noon. The festival is coming back after a one-year hiatus. The...
Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. dies at 70
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. has died. Milward Funeral Directors shared his obituary. Ockerman was a founding member of the Lexington History Museum, which he guided to a home at the Adam Rankin House on Mill Street. The museum has been moved to the Dr. Thomas Hunt Morgan House on Broadway. It will open in the spring.
Tshiebwe leads the way for No. 16 Kentucky over Yale, 69-59
LEXINGTON (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs from the Ivy League. Yale opened the second half with an...
Lexington police notice increase in shoplifting during holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many police departments are saying that retail thefts are on the rise. Lt. Jeremy Tuttle is the Lieutenant of the property crimes section in the Bureau of Investigations. He says they tend to see more thefts in retail stores during the holiday season. “We always have...
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
Railbird Music Festival’s new venue looking forward to first big music event in years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The two-day Railbird Music Festival sold out Thursday before the general sale even opened, and the festival’s new venue, the Red Mile, is looking forward to its first big music event in years. The August 2021 festival was held at Keeneland. After the first day,...
