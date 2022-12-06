Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Boys & Girls Club of Brown County Junior Youth of the Year places second in regional competition
Boys & Girls Club of Brown County Junior Youth of the Year Brooklyn Bouldin, an 11-year-old sixth grader at Coggin Elementary, in November finished second in the competition for the West Texas Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs Junior Youth of the Year. “Being Junior Youth of the Year and...
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Longhorns rally past Stephenville at Hamilton tournament
HAMILTON – The Early Longhorns won two of their first three games at the Hamilton tournament, knocking off Goldthwaite, 57-41, and Stephenville, 35-32, with a loss to Cisco, 53-40. Against Stephenville, the Longhorns trailed 15-2 after one quarter, 22-9 at halftime and 27-21 through three periods. Kamden Gamblin led...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions collect fifth straight win, 67-46 over Eldorado, as Brady tournament continues
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions notched their fifth consecutive victory Friday in their only game of the day at the Brady tournament, knocking off Eldorado, 67-46. Brownwood led 17-3 after one quarter, 40-25 at halftime, and 49-34 through three periods. Luke Gray led the Lions offense with 12 points...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions unable to overcome slow start in 54-36 loss at 2A No. 14 Goldthwaite
GOLDTHWAITE – The Brownwood Lady Lions were unable to the hand the Class 2A No. 14 Goldthwaite Lady Eagles their first loss as they dropped a 54-36 road decision Friday night. A slow start plagued the Lady Lions (7-10) who trailed Goldthwaite (10-0) by a 19-3 count after one...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: A life in the saddle
“Riding horseback was nothing to me. I enjoyed it and have often wished that I kept account of the miles a good horse has carried me over the plains of Texas, into Mexico, and up the northern trail as far as Canada,” wrote buffalo hunter and cowboy Frank Collinson. Collinson tells the story in his book, Life in the Saddle, of how he traveled the untamed West back in the 1870s.
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
brownwoodnews.com
City of Brownwood recognizes employees for service
The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Thursday:. The City of Brownwood recently recognized several employees for their years of service along with a new I SERVE award for select employees who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community. A banquet was held for employees and their families to celebrate those team members who have reached milestones in their years of service with the organization. Twelve employees were recognized for reaching five years of service, two employees celebrated ten years of service, eight employees have served for fifteen years, three employees were celebrated for twenty years of service, two employees have served for twenty-five years, and two employees were congratulated for thirty-five years of service with the City of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
152 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 152 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 152 positives this week, 5 were PCR, and 147 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 74 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Penny Lee Grace
Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche, Texas, passed away December 08, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born July 13, 1964, to Bertram and Esther Bauer (Kolb) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She married Leslie W Grace December 13, 2009 and was married just days shy of 13 years.
brownwoodnews.com
Charles Loudermilk
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 75, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Dot Loudermillk. A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, December 13 at Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Where do my donations go?’ GSM provides answers during busiest time of year
The Christmas season is the busiest of the year at Good Samaritan Ministries, with an estimated 45 carloads of donations being received in the month leading up to the holiday. Earlier this week, GSM Executive Director Leesa Stephens took time to explain the process of where the donations go once they arrive.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/9/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 2 through December 7:. Bankston, Landon Ray, Driving with License Invalid with Previous, 2 counts. Bankston, Landon Ray, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Marsack, Jeffrey, Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Marsack, Jeffrey, Violation of Bond/Protective Order. Brown,...
brownwoodnews.com
Early police arrest former educator for six warrants
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
brownwoodnews.com
Don’t Wreck The Holidays: Plan While You Can
This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is teaming up with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure to plan for a sober, designated...
brownwoodnews.com
July shooting results in recent arrest of two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
Comments / 0