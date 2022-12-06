Things to know today: Election Day in Georgia ... again; remembering Kirstie Alley; Heisman finalists announced

Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Electoral Count Act reform -- Unfinished business
With the 117th Congress sprinting to adjournment on January 3, there’s fear reform of the Electoral Count Act will not get done in this lame-duck session. Congress must not miss the opportunity — which might not come again — to forestall a repeat of what happened on January 6.
Elko Daily Free Press
Is the Trump era over?
Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 6 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
'She's on her way home': Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the White House said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
Elko Daily Free Press
Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship
As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply.
Elko Daily Free Press
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:24 p.m. EST
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra. RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. It's already triggered thousands of power outages in California, closed a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompted an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning. A 250-mile (400-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park is under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday. A flood advisory was in effect Saturday from Sacramento to the California coast near San Francisco.
Comments / 0