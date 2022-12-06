ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Early police arrest former educator for six warrants

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
fox44news.com

Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
WACO, TX
koxe.com

Assault arrests made after investigation into summer shooting concludes

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

July shooting results in recent arrest of two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco

WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Chief Gohlke saying farewell to Gatesville PD

A career in law enforcement is something that intrigued Nathan Gohlke since childhood, but after 31 years in that line of work - including 29 as a licensed peace officer — he will be hanging up the badge and working in an entirely different career. Gohlke was sworn in...
GATESVILLE, TX
gladiatortimes.com

University High school is on lock-down

University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles is on lock-down Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. Around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a rifle on campus. The school, located at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox44news.com

Woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Collision kills Copperas Cove man

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

