brownwoodnews.com
Early police arrest former educator for six warrants
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
Killeen police searching for person of interest in burglaries
Killeen police are searching for a person of interest in various business burglaries on Rancier Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.
fox44news.com
Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
koxe.com
Assault arrests made after investigation into summer shooting concludes
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
Man arrested after robbery of woman at Lions Club Park
One man has been arrested following the robbery and car theft of a 64-year-old woman at the Lions Club Park on Tuesday.
brownwoodnews.com
July shooting results in recent arrest of two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Waco Police: Teen facing charges after 4 individuals being smuggled discovered
A 17-year-old is facing charges after Waco police discovered four individuals that were smuggled across the U.S.- Mexico border during a traffic stop.
KWTX
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: 8 whiskey bottles found after crash near Tradinghouse Lake
After McLennan County deputies found eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle involved in a one-car crash, the driver — also accused of spitting on and threatening deputies during her arrest — is out on $17,000 bail, according to court documents. The arresting Texas...
fox44news.com
Hamilton PD: Suspect in custody in connection to bomb threat found at school
Hamilton, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Hamilton Police Department confirmed for FOX 44 News that a person is now in custody in connection with a bomb threat note found at the Hamilton Junior High on Monday. No further information was available Monday evening about the person. ORIGINAL REPORT:
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
fox44news.com
Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco
WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
KWTX
Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Gatesville Messenger
Chief Gohlke saying farewell to Gatesville PD
A career in law enforcement is something that intrigued Nathan Gohlke since childhood, but after 31 years in that line of work - including 29 as a licensed peace officer — he will be hanging up the badge and working in an entirely different career. Gohlke was sworn in...
gladiatortimes.com
University High school is on lock-down
University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles is on lock-down Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said. Around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a rifle on campus. The school, located at...
KWTX
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Now that Proposition A is law, in Killeen, it’s important to know what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to possession of marijuana. Killeen citizens voted during the November 8 election and the results were largely in favor of Prop A. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Superior Court judge entered a nearly $1.5 million judgment against James Vernon Sigler and Carla Sigler last month, the largest verdict ever in an Alaska elder abuse case. It followed an investigation by the Office of Elder Fraud and Assistance, which found the couple...
fox44news.com
Woman dies in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
fox44news.com
Collision kills Copperas Cove man
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
