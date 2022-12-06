More than one-third of the streets in Corpus Christi in need of reconstruction

It's something almost everyone in Corpus Christi rolls their eyes about, our roads.

Last December, the city spent $1.4 million to hire a company out of Austin to perform a pavement condition assessment. A year later, we're learning more than a third of our streets are in need of reconstruction.

The report council members will see uses what's called a pavement condition index to grade the condition of the streets. The assessment graded more than 1,200 miles of roads in Corpus Christi, and 37% fall into the reconstruction grade. That means the streets need to be rebuilt, not just resurfaced.

That includes fixing the infrastructure under the roads before laying new pavement on top. The report also showed which districts in the city have the worst streets.

District 2 is the worst. Nearly 48% of the roads in District 2 need reconstruction, followed by Districts 1 and 3.

District 1 - 43.8%

District 2 - 47.9%

District 3 - 43.1%

District 4 - 30.1%

District 5 - 25.9%

Dana Persels lives in District 2 and wants to see real fixes.

"It seems to me that they are concentrating on areas that are in less bad shape than the streets are here," said Dana Persels, who lives in District 2.

Ernesto De La Garza, the Director of Public Works, said the information in the report will help the city prioritize its projects and better categorize which streets need the most work.

"This helps us plan. This is more of a planning tool. And lets the council know that hey, this is where we've come from 2019 to 2022," said Ernesto De La Garza.

City Council will meet on December 6 at 11:30 a.m. today at 11:30 a.m.