wxhc.com
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
whcuradio.com
Myrick cleared of ethics wrongdoing in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An independent investigation into the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group has ended. Allegations of a conflict of interest were leveled against former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick over the involvement of the People for the American Way, a group Myrick was already working for part-time. The...
Ithaca resident assembles time capsule for placement in new West End bridge
ITHACA, N.Y.—Later this month, a time capsule containing 22 items that represent present-day Ithaca will be placed into the new bridge on Cecil Malone Drive. Ithaca resident Daniel Slattery had the inspiration for the project after reading about time capsules in other places and wanted to create one symbolic of important things around Ithaca for future generations to find.
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse battling shortages to prepare for winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the grass may be green at the moment, snow is inevitable and the city of Syracuse is making sure it’s prepared. Mayor Ben Walsh held a briefing today addressing key topics, one being the topic of snow removal. “There are a lot of...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
14850.com
Help IPD “fill the cruiser” with badly needed supplies for the SPCA
The SPCA of Tompkins County says they’re running low on a wide range of pet food and other supplies, and the Ithaca Police Department says they’re working with the SPCA to “collect donations that will help our furry friends this Holiday Season!” There’s a police cruiser parked outside IPD headquarters to collect donations through December 23rd.
i100rocks.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
Company news: Jordan A. Walker hired by Auburn Public Theater
Auburn Public Theater announced the hiring of Jordan A. Walker as the director of development. Walker brings a decade of fundraising experience, including political, higher education, and nonprofit, taking place in New York, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
NYS Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction Scheduled In Chemung County December 13
CNY – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced an auction of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property located in Pine City, Chemung County will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. For a listing of other New York State auctions to...
Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 staff members at Vera House have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the agency’s new interim executive director and the board leaders who appointed her. The group represents more than half of the agency’s full-time staff of 51. Members from Vera...
Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County
Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
It’s a Wunderbar life: Syracuse bar owners prop open doors for LGBTQ+ Christmas crowd
Most businesses close shop on Christmas Eve, but Tanner Efinger has made it a point to keep the lights on in his bar. Efinger and his husband Nick West own Wunderbar in downtown Syracuse. A few years ago, they decided to stay open for anyone who needed a place to celebrate the holidays.
whcuradio.com
DeFendini accuses Joly of expressing racist views at IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A majority of the Ithaca Common Council was opposed to John Joly becoming the city’s permanent police chief. One of the most outspoken opponents to that appointment is Alderperson Jorge DeFendini, who spoke out Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. During a forum at...
cortlandvoice.com
New landfill policies expected for haulers next year
Haulers using the Cortland County landfill could be subject to new guidelines starting next year, including a waiting period in their vehicle and wearing an orange vest. The new policies were reviewed by the County Legislature Highway Committee recently and unanimously approved. They will now be reviewed by the full legislature at the Dec. 22 meeting.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fair Maps for Broome County Wins Lawsuit Against Broome County
Broome County may have to dedraw its legislative district map after Judge Joesph McBride ruled in favor of the group suing the county. Fair Maps for Broome County filed the lawsuit in May, alleging the map violates state law. "Our group felt the map that resulted from the process violated...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
