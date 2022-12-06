Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Stacey Abrams Lost
As the sun began to set on election night, with races slowly unfolding across the country, it became increasingly clear that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would be pulled into a runoff. The outcome had as much to do with who he was running against—former star running back Herschel Walker—as who he was running with. Even though Walker had enough baggage to fill a Delta carousel, his support among evangelicals never wavered. He might have won it outright if Warnock hadn’t peeled off swing voters. In fact, the pastor won every precinct in DeKalb County, the first time for any...
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Georgia Gov. Kemp asked if Herschel Walker shares his values. Hear his reply
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia sits down with CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss his state's runoff Senate election between the GOP's Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
George Wallace Says He'll Leave Country If Herschel Walker Gets Elected
Stand-up comic George Wallace says if Herschel Walker gets elected to the U.S. Senate, a lot's gonna change -- like his home address, and also ... he's officially off ALL Walkers!!!. The comedy legend talked politics with us Monday at LAX, but with a heavy dose of humor. He says...
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff breaks records
CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a look at the new records set by early voter turnout for Georgia's Senate runoff, what's next in the campaign and other news from Capitol Hill.
Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election
Polls are now closed in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from Atlanta to discuss the latest.
Who is Herschel Walker? What you need to know about Republican challenger in Georgia runoff
Republican and Trump-selected candidate Herschel Walker makes his final campaign for Georgia's Senate seat in the state's runoff election next week.
