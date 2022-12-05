Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark AirportMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
gohofstra.com
Marshall Scores Season-High 24 Points In Loss At No. 4 Purdue
West Lafayette, IN - Redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall scored a season-best and game-high 24 points to lead three Hofstra players in double-figures in a 85-66 loss at No. 4 Purdue Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. Hofstra fell to 6-4 on the season with the loss while the Boilermakers improved to...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Heads to Baltimore to Take On Loyola Maryland
Hempstead, NY – Fresh off a pair of dramatic home wins, the Hofstra women's basketball team embarks on another road trip as the non-conference schedule winds down, this time heading to Baltimore, Maryland to square off against Loyola Maryland on Saturday, December 10. Tip-off against the Greyhounds will take...
gohofstra.com
Turf Replacement Underway At Hofstra Soccer Stadium
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra Soccer Stadium will soon have a new playing surface as removal of the old turf has been completed and installation of a new turf field has begun. The new surface will be IRONTURF™ by Greenfields and the installation will be performed by The Landtek Group.
gohofstra.com
Hebbeker and Mason Repeat As Academic All-Americans
Hempstead, NY - A pair of Hofstra men's soccer student-athletes - Hendrik Hebbeker and Stefan Mason - were named Academic All-America® today by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). The pair are repeat winners after each earned the distinction in 2021. The CSC Academic All-America® Men's Soccer Teams recognize the...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Announces Signing Class
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Softball Coach Adrienne Clark has announced the signing of seven recruits to National Letters of Intent during the November signing period. The seven - Nicole Cancel, Tyler Douglas, Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Dahlia Palacio, Gabriella Sultan, Chelsea Villar, and Lily Yepez - will begin their academic and athletic careers at Hofstra in the fall of 2023.
gohofstra.com
Anja Suttner Named Academic All-American
Hempstead, NY - Senior defender Anja Suttner was named a Third Team Academic All-America® today by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). The CSC Academic All-America® Women's Soccer Teams recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
gohofstra.com
Registration Open For Women's Soccer Winter Clinic
Hempstead, NY - The eight-time Colonial Athletic Association champion Hofstra University women's soccer program will host one-day clinic on Monday, January 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) at the Hofstra Indoor Practice Facility (Hofstra Bubble). The clinic is open to girls in grades 7-12. The clinic will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and will allow girls the opportunity to experience a collegiate training session administered by the Hofstra women's soccer staff, players, and alumni. The clinic offers technical and tactical instruction, goalkeeper-specific sessions, full-field play, as well as a question & answer session.
theeastcountygazette.com
NYU Law drops off of U.S. News rankings
Following the lead of many other top law schools, New York University has decided to withdraw from the famous U.S. News & World Reports law school rating. As of mid-November, both Yale and Harvard’s law schools had withdrawn, prompting a domino effect of withdrawals from other illustrious universities. It...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency
Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
Herald Community Newspapers
Incumbent unopposed in West Hempstead
West Hempstead Fire District Commissioner Scott Clark is running unopposed for a five-year term in the district’s Dec. 13 election. Voting takes place from 4-9 p.m. at the Fire Headquarters Building at 295 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead. Clark was appointed to a vacant commissioner seat nearly three years ago,...
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
27east.com
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
Herald Community Newspapers
The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t
Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge
FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
'Smart lockers' bring added security to Long Island high school, officials say
Gone will be the decades-old combination lock design that required students to dial in three digits by hand.
Bay Shore man charged with manslaughter in fatal Southern State crash
The 20-year-old allegedly lost control of the car and hit the median guardrail, causing the car to flip.
NBC New York
‘Horrific Tragedy Averted:' Chilling New Details Revealed in Penn Station Arrests
Two men arrested at New York City's Penn Station last month in connection with what authorities described as a "developing threat" to the Jewish community have been indicted on weapons, conspiracy and, in the case of one defendant, making terroristic threats, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced Wednesday. Christopher Brown,...
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
