Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Marshall Scores Season-High 24 Points In Loss At No. 4 Purdue

West Lafayette, IN - Redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall scored a season-best and game-high 24 points to lead three Hofstra players in double-figures in a 85-66 loss at No. 4 Purdue Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. Hofstra fell to 6-4 on the season with the loss while the Boilermakers improved to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Heads to Baltimore to Take On Loyola Maryland

Hempstead, NY – Fresh off a pair of dramatic home wins, the Hofstra women's basketball team embarks on another road trip as the non-conference schedule winds down, this time heading to Baltimore, Maryland to square off against Loyola Maryland on Saturday, December 10. Tip-off against the Greyhounds will take...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Turf Replacement Underway At Hofstra Soccer Stadium

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra Soccer Stadium will soon have a new playing surface as removal of the old turf has been completed and installation of a new turf field has begun. The new surface will be IRONTURF™ by Greenfields and the installation will be performed by The Landtek Group.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hebbeker and Mason Repeat As Academic All-Americans

Hempstead, NY - A pair of Hofstra men's soccer student-athletes - Hendrik Hebbeker and Stefan Mason - were named Academic All-America® today by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). The pair are repeat winners after each earned the distinction in 2021. The CSC Academic All-America® Men's Soccer Teams recognize the...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Announces Signing Class

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Softball Coach Adrienne Clark has announced the signing of seven recruits to National Letters of Intent during the November signing period. The seven - Nicole Cancel, Tyler Douglas, Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Dahlia Palacio, Gabriella Sultan, Chelsea Villar, and Lily Yepez - will begin their academic and athletic careers at Hofstra in the fall of 2023.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Anja Suttner Named Academic All-American

Hempstead, NY - Senior defender Anja Suttner was named a Third Team Academic All-America® today by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). The CSC Academic All-America® Women's Soccer Teams recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Registration Open For Women's Soccer Winter Clinic

Hempstead, NY - The eight-time Colonial Athletic Association champion Hofstra University women's soccer program will host one-day clinic on Monday, January 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) at the Hofstra Indoor Practice Facility (Hofstra Bubble). The clinic is open to girls in grades 7-12. The clinic will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and will allow girls the opportunity to experience a collegiate training session administered by the Hofstra women's soccer staff, players, and alumni. The clinic offers technical and tactical instruction, goalkeeper-specific sessions, full-field play, as well as a question & answer session.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

NYU Law drops off of U.S. News rankings

Following the lead of many other top law schools, New York University has decided to withdraw from the famous U.S. News & World Reports law school rating. As of mid-November, both Yale and Harvard’s law schools had withdrawn, prompting a domino effect of withdrawals from other illustrious universities. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency

Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Incumbent unopposed in West Hempstead

West Hempstead Fire District Commissioner Scott Clark is running unopposed for a five-year term in the district’s Dec. 13 election. Voting takes place from 4-9 p.m. at the Fire Headquarters Building at 295 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead. Clark was appointed to a vacant commissioner seat nearly three years ago,...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash

Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t

Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge

FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
FREEPORT, NY
lifetrixcorner.com

Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?

Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

