Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won't regret it. Dec. 10-11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
DEXTER, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They'll shut the doors New Year's Eve.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

$5,000 grants now available to eligible Staten Island business owners

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) and the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce recently announced a grant program that will assist small business owners, issuing funds for small projects and other necessary storefront improvements. “Small businesses in Staten Island, particularly storefront businesses that form the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

'Everything a homeowner needs': Staten Island's Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

'World's largest' go-kart track opening in N.J. on Dec. 16. Here's how you can get VIP access.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison, N.J. , on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of drivable track to the area, as well as a two-story arcade, 19 axe-throwing lanes, a Drop-and-Twist tower ride and an immersive virtual reality space. And if you want to be among the first group of drivers on grand opening weekend, there is an opportunity to purchase VIP access.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
