Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Career waitress launches book about Port Richmond with nods to Ralph’s, Denino’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artist and career waitress Mary-Antonia Lombardi of Port Richmond recently received a grant through Staten Island Arts. The end-product of such an award is a colorful, self-published book about her neighborhood — Welcome to the Neighborhood...10302 (Ingramspark, 2022). She sums up, “The story is...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
These Staten Island stores sold the most million dollar lottery tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Hey, you never know. That was the old New York Lottery slogan and it’s true -- you never know if you’re going to win. And if you do win, how much?. According to LotteryGuru.com, the odds of winning the N.Y. Lotto jackpot are 1 in 45,057,474, with prizes being available at five different tiers.
Music producer who lost everything is now inspirational success story | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
Staten Island Skating Pavilion completes a major renovation: Here’s a peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Sal Tirro started a months-long renovation on his 27-year-old ice skating and entertainment complex this past summer, the goal was to update the aging venue, replace the ice and give Staten Island skaters and hockey players a more modern home. New scoreboard? Check. Updated...
Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
How much damage did the spotted lanternfly cause on Staten Island this year? Experts weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were a serious nuisance to Staten Islanders and threaten New York State’s critical plants and crops, but how much damage have spotted lanternflies (SLF) done to the borough’s trees and parks? And what do environmental experts predict we’ll see next year, when the weather warms?
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
$5,000 grants now available to eligible Staten Island business owners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) and the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce recently announced a grant program that will assist small business owners, issuing funds for small projects and other necessary storefront improvements. “Small businesses in Staten Island, particularly storefront businesses that form the...
City health experts to share COVID-19 data at Community Board meeting next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City health representatives will share the latest COVID-19 data with the public during a Community Board 2 Health Committee meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the 7 p.m. meeting, representatives of the New York City Health and Hospitals Test & Treat Corps will also provide...
Pete Davidson’s condo to be shown starting today: Take a peek inside the $1.3M home for sale
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Qualified buyers can check out Pete Davidson’s nearly $1.3 million waterfront pad at showings starting Saturday. Calls started pouring into Realtors Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo about the 1,592-square-foot condo after an Advance/SILive.com report about the listing was published last week. But only those who...
SantaCon 2022: Thousands to descend upon NYC on Dec. 10 — time, bar locations, how to get tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — SantaCon is coming to town!. New York City will set the stage for thousands of Santas to park their sleighs on Saturday. The annual event sees Manhattan enveloped in Christmas cheer and beer. Dozens of bars and clubs across the city participate and open their doors to the jolly drinkers.
I ate it so you don’t have to: Wendy’s new Mozzarella Chicken ‘Che Bella’ and Peppermint Frosty
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do you get when Wendy’s gorgeous, juicy chicken patty puts on an Italian accent?. It becomes a Mozzarella Chicken Che Bella Sandwich, the stuff of test kitchen gods based in Wendy’s Dublin, Ohio, headquarters. And here in our hometown, where sensational Italian...
The Old Guy: On why development on Staten Island needs to be capped
Joan and I rode by 44 Victory Blvd. the other day, the site of the proposed homeless shelter that a lot of people didn’t want here, not because of NIMBY, but because the placement, they felt, was entirely wrong and other placements were ignored by the then Mayor’s office.
Boat hauler christened in memory of Staten Island hero who died of 9/11-related illness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gone, but certainly not forgotten. On Friday, the Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corporation christened the Northeast’s largest mobile boat hauler in honor of the late-NYPD Detective Christopher Edward Cranston, a Staten Island resident who lost his life in July 2019 after a battle with 9/11-related illnesses.
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
‘Everything a homeowner needs’: Staten Island’s Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
pix11.com
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening in N.J. on Dec. 16. Here’s how you can get VIP access.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison, N.J. , on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of drivable track to the area, as well as a two-story arcade, 19 axe-throwing lanes, a Drop-and-Twist tower ride and an immersive virtual reality space. And if you want to be among the first group of drivers on grand opening weekend, there is an opportunity to purchase VIP access.
