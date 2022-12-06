Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Related
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
thesource.com
Drake Surpasses Eminem as the Highest-Selling Singles Artist in RIAA History
Drake earned ten new plaques from the RIAA ( Record Industry Association of America), totaling 184 million singles sold. This new record propelled Drake past Eminem, who held the record since March when he hit 166 million units across his singles catalog. Drake became only the third act in history to have at least five diamond singles; Bruno Mars has six, and Post Malone has five.
thesource.com
Key Glock Announces The Glockoma Tour Kicking Off This March
Key Glock, with special guest Big Scarr, is hitting the road this March with the announcement of the 31-city tour, The Glockoma Tour. Key Glock is the new face of Memphis rap. Signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, the 25-year-old rapper stays true to his roots with an emphatic midtempo flow and trunk-rattling trap beats.
thesource.com
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Common’s Fifth LP ‘Electric Circus’ Turns 20 Years Old!
On this day in Hip Hop history, Chicago rap icon Common released his fifth studio album Electric Circus. This album may have not been Common’s most commercially successful release, selling under 300,000 copies, but it was one of his most highly anticipated and critically acclaimed albums. Common is quoted saying he “wasn’t feeling Hip Hop” while making this album and such feelings toward the genre are what fueled his new eclectic sound that fused hip hop, pop, rock, electronic, and neo-soul music together to create an electric circus of sound.
thesource.com
Lee & Carter to Return: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in The Works
Get ready for the return of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, as Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works. According to Deadline, Jackie Chan was on hand at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and detailed that the fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise is currently being discussed. Later Thursday evening, Chan stated he would go speak with the film’s director about the script.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Plaques Due To His Name Not Large Enough On Trophy Plate
Dancehall pioneer Sizzla took his anger with DJ Khaled out on the commemorative platinum plaques given to all of the contributors to Khaled’s Father Of Asahd album and burned the plaques to ashes. On Thursday, Sizzla jumped online with several. Of his comrades to call out Khaled for his...
thesource.com
Druski Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour for 2023
Today, acclaimed actor, comedian, and businessman Druski revealed that his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, will launch on March 2, 2023. This will be Druski’s first-ever headlining comedy tour. The 30-city tour will combine traditional stand-up comedy with a live performance...
thesource.com
Terrence Howard Says Forthcoming ‘The Best Man’ Series Wraps Up His Career
Terrence Howard is set to appear in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Turns out, it may be his final role. Speaking with ET Online on the red carpet of the forthcoming Peacock series, Howard reveals that this series is the end for him. “This is the end for me....
thesource.com
NAV Announces Dates for His ‘Never Sleep 23’ Tour
NAV has announced his Never Sleep ’23 Tour, which will kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 14th at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, MN, with stops in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Vancouver, BC, Denver, CO, and more before concluding on Tuesday, April 11th in his hometown of Toronto, ON with a special headline performance at Scotiabank Arena featuring Bryson Tiller. RealestK and SoFaygo will be joining NAV on all concerts in North America.
Comments / 0