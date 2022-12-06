On this day in Hip Hop history, Chicago rap icon Common released his fifth studio album Electric Circus. This album may have not been Common’s most commercially successful release, selling under 300,000 copies, but it was one of his most highly anticipated and critically acclaimed albums. Common is quoted saying he “wasn’t feeling Hip Hop” while making this album and such feelings toward the genre are what fueled his new eclectic sound that fused hip hop, pop, rock, electronic, and neo-soul music together to create an electric circus of sound.

