Metro Boomin Launches ‘Single Moms Are Superheroes’ Campaign with Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to Support Single Moms Nationwide

IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO