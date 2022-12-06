ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’

It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Nneka Ogwumike Talks Joining Michelob Ultra for Art Basel Activation, WNBA Free Agency & More

Michelob Ultra took over Art Basel with a one-of-a-kind activation bringing in an interactive LED basketball court for fans to compete on. The event was to highlight the new team cans for the 2022-23 season, designed by six artists for 19 of the league’s franchises. Joining the beer brand in Miami for the reveal of the cans was a run of athletes, including WNBA All-Star, champion, and one of the greatest players in Los Angeles Sparks history, Nneka Ogwumike.
FanBuzz

Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT

Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Digital Trends

Tom Brady goes toe-to-toe with four icons in 80 for Brady featurette

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished football players to ever step foot on the field. Brady’s impressive list of accolades includes 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, and most importantly, seven Super Bowl victories. Brady is “The GOAT,” but can the greatest quarterback of all time act alongside four Hollywood icons in the new comedy film 80 for Brady?
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Birthday Tribute to Daughter Vivian

Gisele Bündchen is communicating well with Tom Brady following their divorce. On Monday, the former couple went on the social media pages to pay tribute to their daughter, Vivian, who celebrated her 10th birthday. When Brady left his message to Vivian, the 41-year-old model reacted in a comments section.

