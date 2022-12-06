Read full article on original website
Related
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Murder victim’s family furious after Bragg prosecutor bids to free killer
A prosecutor for soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is trying to help spring from prison a murderer he helped send away a decade ago – a move critics say is only possible in the Big Apple’s woke “Bizarro World.” David Drucker wrote a letter to Gov. Hochul’s Executive Clemency Bureau seeking leniency for rapper Trevell “G. Dep” Coleman, who is serving 15 years to life at upstate Fishkill Correctional Facility for the 1993 cold-blooded shooting death of John Henkel, 32. “Many defendants display remorse, but it is rarely clear how much they are sorry for their crime and how much they...
Long Island Police, Family Not Giving Up Hope in Unsolved Murder of New Jersey Man
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – Family members of Danie Philistin aren’t giving up in the cold case to bring his murderer to justice. Over a year and a half ago, he was shot and killed after trying to help a friend. His killer remains free to this day. During a press conference, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Homicide Squad detectives were joined by the mother of a homicide victim to ask the public for assistance in bringing his killer to justice. On July 17, 2021, Danie Philistin attended a house party at 31 Gordon Ave. in West Babylon. The post Long Island Police, Family Not Giving Up Hope in Unsolved Murder of New Jersey Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Seaside Heights, NJ man sentenced for death of woman found in hotel room
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A borough man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for the death of a 29-year-old woman in 2021. Gerardo Ruiz, 51, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison as a result of his guilty plea this September to aggravated manslaughter. On the morning of...
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal
The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
Lauren Pazienza set to undergo mental health evaluation in fatal shove of NYC voice coach
Lauren Pazienza, the Long Island woman accused of fatally shoving an 87-year-old voice teacher in Manhattan, is set to undergo a psychological assessment to determine her mental state during the alleged attack.
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
13-year-old among trio busted in fatal Queens attack
A 13-year-old boy was among three teens charged in a fatal attack on a man in Queens, cops said Friday. The trio, which also included a 15- and 17-year-old, is accused of being involved in a gang beatdown of two men during an argument just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lefferts and Rockaway boulevards in South Ozone Park, according to cops. A member of the group attacking the pair pulled out a knife and stabbed 20-year-old Justin Shaw in the chest, cops said. Shaw was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved. The other 20-year-old man who was attacked was also taken to the hospital with a stab wound on his right leg. He was expected to recover. The teen suspects were taken into custody shortly after and charged with assault and gang assault, cops said. They were not identified because of their ages. The oldest teen was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. It was unclear if cops are seeking anyone else in connection with Shaw’s death or if any of the teens arrested will face homicide charges. Cops said Friday they were unsure what sparked the fatal incident.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Man, 30, arrested after fatal overdose on Long Island
Officials arrested a man on Long Island during a fatal overdose investigation on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty
An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim’s Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim’s home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds.”
Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge
NEW YORK – A Queens man who stabbed and killed his own brother inside their Jamaica, Queens home this summer has formally been indicted for murder. A grand jury indicted Henrry Gutierrez for murder and other charges in July after an argument in the multi-unit Jamaican residence where the two men lived on separate floors was revealed by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Gutierrez was arraigned on murder and other charges. “This is a horrific family tragedy. One brother is dead, another faces life in prison and everyone else is left to grieve and mourn and deal for the rest The post Queens man who stabbed and killed his brother arraigned on murder charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Today marks 29 years since 1993 LIRR massacre
The shooting sparked calls for gun reform in New York and across the country.
Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Long Island Street
A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a Long Island street.Emergency crews in Bay Shore were called at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Spur Drive North near Bentwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.Investigators said …
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
