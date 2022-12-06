Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU
A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
nodq.com
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
PWMania
ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022
Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour) Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
Comments / 0