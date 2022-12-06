ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash with injuries on Ohio Pike

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in front of the UDF at 711 Ohio Pike in Withamsville. Traffic is impacted. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike, near I-275 in Fort Wright. One vehicle may be on fire, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WTRF- 7News

Vehicle accident ties up traffic on Route 40

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A vehicle accident Friday evening caused some traffic issues in St. Clairsville. The crash happened just past the Sheetz on Route 40. Traffic was stopped for a period in both directions, but did reopen, though the traffic was backed up for some time. Our crews on the scene tell us […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Cunningham Road in Indian Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Cunningham Road in Indian Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
INDIAN HILL, OH
WRBI Radio

Man who fled from Dearborn County deputy rounded up

Bright, IN — A man who fled from Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies this week was captured in Bright Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Shane McHenry says 34-year-old Ryan McIntosh, who was wanted for failure to pay child support, was spotted by a deputy near the intersection of Stateline Road and Jamison Drive in Bright Tuesday afternoon.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Ohio man in custody after fleeing deputies in Dearborn County

BRIGHT, Ind. — An Ohio man is back in jail after escaping custody in southeastern Indiana, officials said Wednesday. According to Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 6 Deputy Richard Lay located 34-year-old Ryan McIntosh of Harrison, near the intersection of Stateline and Jamison roads in Bright, Indiana. Deputy...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked

UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
UNION CITY, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH

