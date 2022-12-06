Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
Police seek help in identifying suspected York County 'porch pirate'
Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected "porch pirate." The pictured suspect was captured on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home Friday at about 7:51 a.m., according to police. The home was in the area of Mt. Rose Avenue in York...
Real News Network
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
local21news.com
Hired worker threatens resident and tries to break into Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police say that a man is on the loose after allegedly threatening the resident over the phone and unsuccessfully trying to break into their home. Authorities say that 23-year-old Gran Abdul Rashid had been hired by a homeowner on the 2000 block...
Trooper suspended after DUI on the job arrest
A state trooper working out of western Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay after being arrested for DUI on the job.
WGAL
Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
York City Police investigating shooting that injured 3
YORK, Pa. — Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the City of York Friday afternoon. According to York City Police, officers responded to the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting at approximately 4:33 p.m. While they were on their...
abc27.com
Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
WGAL
Two shot in Lancaster city, one fatal
There was a shooting at the 400 block of Ruby Street in Lancaster City at around 11:34 p.m. Friday night. There were two people shot. One victim was a deceased adult male, the other victim was a juvenile male. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital, his injuries are...
Van struck two pedestrians, killing one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One pedestrian was left dead after being hit by a van Thursday night in Harrisburg, city officials said. A van was driving south on Cameron Street when it reportedly struck two pedestrians, a man and a woman, walking westbound on Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.
One dead, one injured after shooting in Lancaster city
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 9 According to police, at 11:34 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired from the area of Ruby Street and Prangely Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man […]
abc27.com
One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9. According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
WATCH: Harrisburg Homicide Suspect Ditches 23-Year-Old Victim's Van (Video)
A video of the suspected killer of 23-year-old Jordan Allen of Harrisburg has been released by the police. Allen was found shot dead in a wooded area behind some apartments in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities say.Harrisburg police were called to "a report of a deceased ma…
abc27.com
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police asking for help identifying people in homicide investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October. The homicide resulted in Jordan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple...
Owl With Head Injury Saved By Central PA Police Officer
An owl with a head injury was rescued by a central Pennsylvania police officer on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a release on Thursday. Penn Township Police Officer David Irvin was called to a report of an injured owl laying on the roadway in the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Bicycle rider injured in crash with vehicle in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and additional emergency services were at the scene of a crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle on Friday morning. Police said that the accident occurred near S. College Street and Church Avenue. The bicycle rider was transported to a hospital for treatment of “significant injuries” sustained in […]
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
Motorcyclist Critical In Manheim Route 72 Crash
A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash on Route 72 in Manheim Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.The Myerstown man, 64, was going into the intersection after passing a stopped vehicle at a stop sign when another vehicle going across the intersection struck the motorcyclist, attempting…
