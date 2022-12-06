ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert

MT. VERNON – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a recent scam circulating in the area. The sheriff’s office explains area residents are reporting being contacted on the phone by an unknown caller claiming to be an officer or a deputy with the sheriff’s department.
Roye Promoted to Franklin County Chief Deputy, Captain

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Kevin Roye to the position of Chief Deputy and rank of Captain. According to a post on the Franklin County, Illinois Government Facebook page, Captain Roye has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 27 years. Captain Roye began his career as a Correctional Officer and in 1999 was transferred to patrol. In 2017 Captain Roye was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.
Goss Found Guilty of Robbery and Shooting at MVPD Officer

MT. VERNON – A Jefferson County jury found a 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man guilty Thursday of the 2021 armed robbery of a Mt. Vernon convenience store and then shooting at a Mt. Vernon police officer who responded to the store. Fredrick Goss is facing up to 45 years in...
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home

MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
