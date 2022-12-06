BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Kevin Roye to the position of Chief Deputy and rank of Captain. According to a post on the Franklin County, Illinois Government Facebook page, Captain Roye has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 27 years. Captain Roye began his career as a Correctional Officer and in 1999 was transferred to patrol. In 2017 Captain Roye was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO