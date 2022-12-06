Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
MT. VERNON – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a recent scam circulating in the area. The sheriff’s office explains area residents are reporting being contacted on the phone by an unknown caller claiming to be an officer or a deputy with the sheriff’s department.
wish989.com
Man Who Died in Officer-involved Shooting in Williamson County Identified
MARION – We now know the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, it’s 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7...
wish989.com
Roye Promoted to Franklin County Chief Deputy, Captain
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently promoted Kevin Roye to the position of Chief Deputy and rank of Captain. According to a post on the Franklin County, Illinois Government Facebook page, Captain Roye has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 27 years. Captain Roye began his career as a Correctional Officer and in 1999 was transferred to patrol. In 2017 Captain Roye was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.
wish989.com
Murphysboro Woman Killed in Crash on Illinois 149 in Jackson County Wednesday
MURPHYSBORO – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that around 8:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Illinois 149 at Violet Road, about four miles west of Murphysboro. A...
wish989.com
Goss Found Guilty of Robbery and Shooting at MVPD Officer
MT. VERNON – A Jefferson County jury found a 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man guilty Thursday of the 2021 armed robbery of a Mt. Vernon convenience store and then shooting at a Mt. Vernon police officer who responded to the store. Fredrick Goss is facing up to 45 years in...
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home
MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
Comments / 0