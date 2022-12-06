Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Following a brief but memorable run with AEW, it's now all but official that William Regal is headed back to WWE for a backstage role. During yesterday's media call concerning this Saturday's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he had agreed to not extend Regal's contract at the end of the year so he could go work with his son, who currently wrestles as Charlie Dempsey on "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
wrestlinginc.com
Apollo Crews Comments On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE
Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has kept the professional world on a swivel following the chaotic reports emerging from a backstage brawl with The Elite at the company's All Out pay-per-view in September. Punk was subsequently forced to vacate the title he had just won that night and remains in hot discussion as AEW reportedly looks to buy out his contract.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company
There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestlinginc.com
Apollo Crews Addresses How Much Longer He'll Be In WWE NXT
It's been an eight-year stint for Apollo Crews in the WWE, and he now finds himself back on the "NXT" brand after having spent around six years on the main roster. So far the move back to "NXT" has been a good one for Crews. He is scheduled to challenge Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship this Saturday night at the Deadline event.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Teases Return Of Former Gimmick In AEW
Back in 2016, Matt Hardy debuted the "Broken" gimmick that ended up taking on a life of its own and, at the time, provided Hardy's employers Impact Wrestling some much-needed spotlight. From "The Final Deletion" cinematic match to new catchphrases such as "Delete," Hardy's new character became a huge hit with wrestling fans. Even former-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed the former ECW Champion to portray a similar character on WWE programming following his return to the company in 2017. Hardy has now commented on whether the gimmick could return once again in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Claudio Castagnoli Vs Chris Jericho At ROH Final Battle
The feud between members of the Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society is one of the longest ongoing rivalries in AEW and ROH. The storyline manifested in various ways during ROH Final Battle 2022, including the main event between Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It was an impressive display for both competitors as they executed signature moves and impressive counters to one another, but when the dust settled, Castagnoli defeated Jericho and regained his ROH World title.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Comments On Potential Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Match
Roman Reigns versus The Rock is a dream match that fans and wrestlers alike have been discussing, Many believe with WrestleMania 39 taking place in Hollywood, 2023 would be the year to make the match between the cousins happen. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy revealed his thoughts on Reigns' lengthy run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and a possible match between Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Trent Seven's Status With AEW And ROH
As noted, former WWE "NXT" UK star Trent Seven appeared in the crowd during this Saturday's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. During the post-Final Battle media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked about the status of Seven. While Seven doesn't have a contract with AEW or ROH, he could appear again in either of the promotions.
wrestlinginc.com
Samoa Joe Names CM Punk And Others Worthy Of ROH HOF
ROH inducted the class of its inaugural Hall of Fame earlier this year. Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Cary Silkin were among the names to be given the prestigious honor. However, while Joe believes that those people deserved their induction, he believes there are other talents who should join them down the line.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Reveals Plans For ROH Weekly TV Show And Archives
During the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum, Tony Khan announced that a weekly Ring of Honor TV show is forthcoming, and it will stream on Honor Club. Fans can now access Honor Club at watchroh.com for $9.99 per month to watch all ROH pay-per-views, plus the TV library dating back to 2011. The first two ROH pay-per-views under Khan's ownership—Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor—are also available to stream. As it currently stands, this is a soft launch for the Honor Club service.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Talks William Regal's AEW Exit And BCC's Future
Earlier this week, Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal will leave AEW and return to WWE when his current contract expires. However, the news of Regal's imminent departure from the company has left the future of the Blackpool Combat Club faction up in the air, with many fans wondering if the faction will disband. However, new ROH World Champion — and BCC member — Claudio Castagnoli has since shared his thoughts on the matter.
Comments / 0