Druski Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour for 2023
Today, acclaimed actor, comedian, and businessman Druski revealed that his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, will launch on March 2, 2023. This will be Druski’s first-ever headlining comedy tour. The 30-city tour will combine traditional stand-up comedy with a live performance...
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
MGM+ Releases The Trailer For ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 3
Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other...
Terrence Howard Says Forthcoming ‘The Best Man’ Series Wraps Up His Career
Terrence Howard is set to appear in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Turns out, it may be his final role. Speaking with ET Online on the red carpet of the forthcoming Peacock series, Howard reveals that this series is the end for him. “This is the end for me....
