ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Druski Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour for 2023

Today, acclaimed actor, comedian, and businessman Druski revealed that his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, will launch on March 2, 2023. This will be Druski’s first-ever headlining comedy tour. The 30-city tour will combine traditional stand-up comedy with a live performance...
thesource.com

Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’

Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
thesource.com

MGM+ Releases The Trailer For ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 3

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem with other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy