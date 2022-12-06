Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Dua Lipa Serves Up Drama in a Black Crystalized Dress and Strappy Heels at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Celebrating the holidays in style, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden yesterday in New York. Lipa served up elegance with her look, dressing in an all-black ensemble down to her feet. Lipa’s look centered around a floor-length gown featuring a strappy bodice and a ruffle laden skirt that pooled at her feet. The top featured a sparkling crystalized halter strap that helped reinforce the plain black ones on the shoulders and round her forearms. Although her shoes were mostly hidden under the hem the dress, Lipa wore black strappy sandals with geometric...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
hypebeast.com
John Elliott Reveals Contemporary Wares With M.A.R.S Jewelry Collaboration
John Elliott has reunited with the Japanese jewelry brand M.A.R.S. for a new collection of contemporary pieces. Launched during Art Basel Miami 2022, the new collaboration features a selection of beaded necklaces, link necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings. What shies about the new collaboration is its attention to material versatility – utilizing sterling silver and yellow gold alongside pearl, smoky quartz, blue topaz and diamond gemstones.
hypebeast.com
Look Inside Studio AFTER BACH's Debut Residential Project on Avenue Montaigne
Founded by Jessica Berguig and Francesco Balzano in 2020, Studio AFTER BACH is taking its refined design style to Paris for its debut residential project on Avenue Montaigne. The duo’s minimalistic language is transmitted across the two-story apartment, channeling heavenly energy and a timeless approach. In addition, the home takes inspiration from David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive, replicating a 1950s American household through a contemporary lens.
hypebeast.com
Big Bang's T.O.P Confirmed To Be First K-Pop Star To Travel to Space
Big Bang‘s T.O.P. is confirmed to be the first K-Pop star to travel to space in the new year. Rumors of T.O.P. embarking on a mission to space was first ignited when Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa posted to his Instagram confirming his crew. The art collector announced eight names that will be joining him for the #dearMoon art project, which involves the selected civilians to fly to outerspace in Elon Musk‘s SpaceX Starship.
hypebeast.com
‘NSS’ Book Explores Football and Fashion Through a Bootleg Lens
Football fan or not, ‘The Beautiful Game’ and the world of fashion have become inseparable over the past decade. While clubs and luxury labels race to drop a new capsule every month, bootleg shirts will always play an integral part of both the accessibility and culture around the sport.
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Steve Aoki Was Invited to Outer Space and Instagram Explained Why Posts Are Shadowbanned in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry was hit with the news that hate speech on Twitter has jumped following Elon Musk’s takeover, according to a new report. While this didn’t come as a surprise to many users, given that Musk has reinstated the accounts of controversial figures, some of whom were banned in the first place for posting hate speech.
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
hypebeast.com
Ford Unveils 800 HP, $1.7M USD Track-Only Ford GT Mk IV
The contemporary Ford GT is one of the most elusive supercars around, and things are about to get even rarer as the American marque has just unveiled its limited-edition track-only 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. With just 67 due to be built in homage to the original 1967 racer, this...
hypebeast.com
Eric Haze Joins Medicom Toy for 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK Release
Over the years, Medicom Toy has successfully connected with franchises, artists and brands alike, outfitting its iconic BE@RBRICK’s in collaborative looks. Recently, this has included a Concepts “Orange Lobster”-themed launch and a project with Livestock that decorates the figures in a camouflage nodding to the retailer’s home of Canada. Now, Medicom Toy has tapped American artist Eric Haze for 400% and 1000%-sized BE@RBRICK’s that celebrate the opening of his solo INSIDE OUT exhibition at SAI in Miyashita Park in the heart of Shibuya.
hypebeast.com
Finn Rush-Taylor Studio's 3D-Printed Shoe Puts Innovation at the Fore
In collaboration with 3D-printing technology developer Zellerfeld, Finn Rush-Taylor Studio is looking to innovate the future of footwear. For their latest team-up, the close-knit collaborators concocted a 3D-printed footwear silhouette, dubbed the NAMI shoe. The sneaker, which gets its name from Japanese origin, boasts Rush-Taylor’s classic asymmetrical design codes, drawing...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft"
Jordan Brand has yet to complete its holiday run of releases and looks at 2023’s roster have already started to steal the show. For fans of the Air Jordan 2 who enjoyed the brand’s heavy emphasis on the 36-year-old silhouette in 2022, next year is shaping up to have another exciting run of colorways. While collaborations on the sneaker have yet to pop up for 2023, both the low and high-top variants have been revealed in new looks courtesy of early pairs and rumors.
hypebeast.com
The Whitaker Group Taps Charlotte Lab School Students to Craft an ASICS GEL-LYTE V Capsule
The Whitaker Group has worked with students of Charlotte Lab School to curate a special. GEL-LYTE V “Eternal Summer” collection. This new launch arrives hot off the heels of the company’s A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 release from last month. Inspiration for this assemblage...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
hypebeast.com
Drake Trumps Eminem as Highest-Certified Singles Artist in RIAA History
Drake has broken the record for the highest-selling singles artist in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), surpassing the previous record set by fellow rapper Eminem. Eminem had held the record since March, when he hit 166 million units across his singles catalog. At the time,...
hypebeast.com
Biggie Smalls Statue Unveils by Brooklyn Bridge
The solar-powered artwork plays a mix curated by DJ Mister Cree. The Notorious B.I.G. has been immortalized through a new statue in Brooklyn. More than just a statue, however, the nine-foot stainless steel artwork features solar-powered speakers that plays a mix specially curated by DJ Mister Cree, who is hailed as one of the early figures who spotted Biggie Smalls’ talent.
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market Deliver Their "Japan Made" Collection Season 7
Serving to continue its series, Cactus Plant Flea Market has once again delivered Season 7 of their “Japan Made” collection. The latest installment is comprised of jackets, hoodie, pullovers, T-shirt, pants, balaclava, underwear, and socks. Leading the range is the yin-yang motif marked FUZZY BALANCE JACKET, minimalist SUEDE...
Comments / 0