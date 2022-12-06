Jordan Brand has yet to complete its holiday run of releases and looks at 2023’s roster have already started to steal the show. For fans of the Air Jordan 2 who enjoyed the brand’s heavy emphasis on the 36-year-old silhouette in 2022, next year is shaping up to have another exciting run of colorways. While collaborations on the sneaker have yet to pop up for 2023, both the low and high-top variants have been revealed in new looks courtesy of early pairs and rumors.

3 DAYS AGO