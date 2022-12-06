ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

You don't need to be wealthy to retire a millionaire. Investing even a little each month can add up significantly over time. Despite the current market slump, it's not necessarily a bad time to invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Building Design & Construction

Glass Industry Takes Significant Step Towards School Safety

In August of 2022, the National Glass Association (NGA) announced the publication of a new international standard addressing school safety in the midst of rising instances of school shootings. The NGA School Security Task Group was formed in November 2021, and in less than a year, ASTM F356122: Standard Test Method for Forced-Entry-Resistance of Fenestration Systems After Simulated Active Shooter Attack was published. We believe that this new standard will gain traction with designers and school districts in the coming year.
Building Design & Construction

What's old is new: Why you should consider adaptive reuse

While new construction allows for incredible levels of customization, there’s no denying that new buildings can have adverse impacts on the climate, budgets, schedules and even the cultural and historic fabrics of communities. While any responsible architect will design buildings to minimize these impacts, there is no avoiding them entirely.
newsnationnow.com

More than 250K homebuyers in 2022 are underwater on mortgages

(NewsNation) — More than 250,000 borrowers who purchased homes this year now owe more than their house is worth today, according to a new analysis. The report by mortgage data firm Black Knight also found that 1 million others who bought homes in the first nine months of the year have “limited equity,” owning less than 10%.
Fortune

Income investing: A strategy of building a portfolio of dividend-paying assets

Dividend stocks, bonds, money market accounts, and real estate are common choices for those seeking investment income. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. A thoughtfully created investment portfolio can accomplish multiple financial goals. In addition to creating a retirement nest egg, for instance, your investment portfolio can...
CNET

How to Calculate Your Annual Income for a Credit Card Application

A credit card company uses your annual income to determine whether to approve your application and how much credit to extend. Annual income may also help the credit card company calculate the applicant's monthly minimum payment. Still, it is up to you to ensure you can afford to pay your credit card balance each month, and that too starts with knowing your annual income. Reporting it correctly isn't only in your best interest, it's required by law.
The Associated Press

The Standard Promotes Jon Shervey to Second Vice President for Customer Service in Employee Benefits

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Jon Shervey has been promoted to second vice president for Customer Service in Employee Benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005025/en/ Jon Shervey, second vice president in Customer Service for Employee Benefits at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
OREGON STATE
Axios

Car insurance premiums to top $150 monthly in 2023

Drivers are facing car insurance premium hikes in 2023 as more expensive vehicles and higher rates of crashes translate into more expensive coverage. Why it matters: Drivers can't avoid insurance costs, so increases tend to hurt low-income and fixed-income people more than others. Driving the news: The average driver is...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy