Mitchell, IN

wamwamfm.com

Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident

The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 9, 2022

6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

First live nativity scene for Paoli community

PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BPD officers arrest man covered in bloody clothing

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel on Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. after a report of a suspicious male with blood covering his clothing. The caller reported the male was in the parking lot, scaring customers and employees.
BEDFORD, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Jackson County Veteran Receives New Roof

One Jackson County veteran and his family had an extra reason to be grateful this past Thanksgiving. Matthew & Jaelyn Cunningham were selected as the recipients of a free roof replacement from Royalty Roofing of Seymour. The rural Medora veteran was drawn as the winner of a free roof from...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Join Santa during Christmas on the Square Saturday in Orleans

ORLEANS – It’s official, the North Pole has confirmed that Santa Claus will be arriving in Orleans on Saturday, December 10 to visit with children during the Annual Christmas on the Square event. This family fun holiday event is sponsored by the Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Town...
ORLEANS, IN
witzamfm.com

Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville

Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
SCHNELLVILLE, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Missing cat reunited with owner after fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips

JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

BCJ honors drug treatment program grads

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) recently honored the latest graduates of its drug treatment program. The program is called BART, which is an acronym for Begin, Accept, Reveal, Transform. After nearly three years, there have been 128 BART graduates. BCJ’s treatment plan uses an evidence-based practice...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN

