wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 9, 2022
6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
WTHR
Traffic stop of stolen vehicle lands Bloomington man in Sullivan County Jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County after a traffic stop turned up drugs and revealed the vehicle he was driving was reported as stolen. Markeith Brown, 50, was traveling on State Road 54 near Sullivan when he was stopped by a Sullivan...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wbiw.com
First live nativity scene for Paoli community
PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
wbiw.com
Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
wbiw.com
BPD officers arrest man covered in bloody clothing
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel on Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. after a report of a suspicious male with blood covering his clothing. The caller reported the male was in the parking lot, scaring customers and employees.
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
wbiw.com
Bedford Chamber of Commerce hosting a member appreciation party for members on Dec. 15
BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a member appreciation party on Thursday, December 15th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Historic Limestone Building at 405 I Street. The event is to show the Chamber of Commerce’s applications for its members. There...
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
crothersvilletimes.com
Jackson County Veteran Receives New Roof
One Jackson County veteran and his family had an extra reason to be grateful this past Thanksgiving. Matthew & Jaelyn Cunningham were selected as the recipients of a free roof replacement from Royalty Roofing of Seymour. The rural Medora veteran was drawn as the winner of a free roof from...
wbiw.com
Join Santa during Christmas on the Square Saturday in Orleans
ORLEANS – It’s official, the North Pole has confirmed that Santa Claus will be arriving in Orleans on Saturday, December 10 to visit with children during the Annual Christmas on the Square event. This family fun holiday event is sponsored by the Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Town...
Indiana Daily Student
Family-owned toy store, Mairzy Doats, opening Saturday to provide play space for children
A new family-owned toy and book store, Mairzy Doats, will have its grand opening this Saturday at 919 S. College Mall Rd. Owner Kat Pruce said the grand opening will include giveaways, crafts and discounts. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and...
witzamfm.com
Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville
Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
korncountry.com
Missing cat reunited with owner after fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips
JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
Batholomew Co. parents push for gun safety after alleged accidental shooting
There's a renewed push in Bartholomew County for gun safety after an 18-year-old in Hope told police he accidentally shot his friend thinking he was using an airsoft gun.
korncountry.com
BCJ honors drug treatment program grads
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) recently honored the latest graduates of its drug treatment program. The program is called BART, which is an acronym for Begin, Accept, Reveal, Transform. After nearly three years, there have been 128 BART graduates. BCJ’s treatment plan uses an evidence-based practice...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
