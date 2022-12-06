Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Unveils 800 HP, $1.7M USD Track-Only Ford GT Mk IV
The contemporary Ford GT is one of the most elusive supercars around, and things are about to get even rarer as the American marque has just unveiled its limited-edition track-only 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. With just 67 due to be built in homage to the original 1967 racer, this...
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft"
Jordan Brand has yet to complete its holiday run of releases and looks at 2023’s roster have already started to steal the show. For fans of the Air Jordan 2 who enjoyed the brand’s heavy emphasis on the 36-year-old silhouette in 2022, next year is shaping up to have another exciting run of colorways. While collaborations on the sneaker have yet to pop up for 2023, both the low and high-top variants have been revealed in new looks courtesy of early pairs and rumors.
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
JW Anderson's FW22 Boots Present Padded Perfection
JW Anderson‘s unhinged Spring/Summer 2023 collection might be available to shop now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cop some of the House’s winter-ready pieces for the cold days ahead. This is where FW22‘s padded fabric lace-up boots come in, arriving online in either a black or pink colorway for the chilly season.
Cactus Plant Flea Market Deliver Their "Japan Made" Collection Season 7
Serving to continue its series, Cactus Plant Flea Market has once again delivered Season 7 of their “Japan Made” collection. The latest installment is comprised of jackets, hoodie, pullovers, T-shirt, pants, balaclava, underwear, and socks. Leading the range is the yin-yang motif marked FUZZY BALANCE JACKET, minimalist SUEDE...
50 Years of Nike
Nike’s co-founder Bill Bowerman once said, “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” It’s a statement that—for anyone hearing it for the first time—might cause an eyebrow to raise. After all, not all of us possess the natural ability to soar for a tomahawk, jam like LeBron James, execute a forceful running forehand like Serena Williams, or shatter a two-hour marathon barrier like Eliud Kipchoge. The phrase, however, perfectly encapsulates why the brand has garnered so much success in its 50-year-lifespan:
"Arctic Orange" Covers the Jordan Two Trey
Jordan Brand’s 2022 saw the division’s typical balance of new colorways and silhouettes with classic ones. First appearing in May, the brand ushered in its newest hybrid model with the Jordan Two Trey. With a history of combining its iconic sneakers to create new looks, Jordan Brand took things to the next level this time as it combined elements from seven entries in its Air Jordan series. The list includes the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, all colliding to create the Jordan Two Trey.
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara Reveal Second Genderless Capsule
After joining forces with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara for a Spring/Summer 2021 capsule, Stella McCartney has reunited with the free-spirited visionary for a second round of unisex apparel. This time, the collaboration exudes a liberated, punk demeanor, with a light-hearted edit of collectible ready-to-wear designs and vegan accessories. With...
The Whitaker Group Taps Charlotte Lab School Students to Craft an ASICS GEL-LYTE V Capsule
The Whitaker Group has worked with students of Charlotte Lab School to curate a special. GEL-LYTE V “Eternal Summer” collection. This new launch arrives hot off the heels of the company’s A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 release from last month. Inspiration for this assemblage...
John Elliott Reveals Contemporary Wares With M.A.R.S Jewelry Collaboration
John Elliott has reunited with the Japanese jewelry brand M.A.R.S. for a new collection of contemporary pieces. Launched during Art Basel Miami 2022, the new collaboration features a selection of beaded necklaces, link necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings. What shies about the new collaboration is its attention to material versatility – utilizing sterling silver and yellow gold alongside pearl, smoky quartz, blue topaz and diamond gemstones.
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Best Furniture and Lighting Designs of 2022
It’s been a bumper year for furniture and lighting launches. Milan Design Week was back in full swing, and other festivals the world over seemed to be bouncing back after a post-Covid break. It’s a good job, really, with so many more of us staying home and paying a renewed interest in our surroundings. We’ve seen collaborations with musicians with A$AP Rocky and Gufram, gallery-worth pieces from the likes of Vincent Pocsik and Arthur Vandergucht, and high-street meets high-end with the launch of H&M Home’s collectible range and Zara’s collaboration with design titan Vincent van Duysen. Here, we select some of our favorites:
Goodhood Continues Its 15th Anniversary Celebration With Brain Dead Collaboration
London-based boutique, Goodhood, is not done celebrating its 15th anniversary. To continue the festivities, the retailer has launched a new collaboration with Brain Dead. By linking up with Kyle Ng and Ed Davis’ Los Angeles-based brand, Goodhood gets its feet wet in crafting vivid graphic designs. The collaboration consists of a white t-shirt and a wheat-colored cap. The “face-meltingly good graphics” include Brain Dead’s signature head logo alongside other trippy illustrations in shades of salmon, green, purple and teal.
Blockboy 'n Friend$ Animates South Africa's Creative Energy at Sole DXB
While art and anime have always had a presence within streetwear, Blockboy ‘n Friend$ is a new animated project that’s solidifying these cross-cultural connections. Referencing styles and subcultures that are popular in South Africa’s creative scene, Blockboy ‘n Friend$ is a futuristic universe founded by Cee the Kreator. Launching as an animated series, Blockboy ‘n Friend$ brought its characters to life at this year’s edition of Sole DXB festival in Dubai.
Miuccia Prada Steps Down as CEO and Gucci Heads to South Korea in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion offered a slew of exciting collaborations and a number of executive changes. At the top, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group, and Steve Rendle officially stepped down as CEO of the Vans, Supreme and The North Face parent company, VF Corporation. In another sphere, Gucci offered something to look forward to, revealing that it will stage its Cruise 2024 show in South Korea in May of next year. And on the collab front, Dickies teamed up with Gucci Vault, and Denim Tears stirred conversations with two joint collections, one with Stüssy and another with Dior.
eBay's Best Holiday Gifts for Sneakerheads, Tech Fans, Watch Collectors and More
The time for gift-giving is fast approaching with the holiday season now in full force. eBay, the world’s original online marketplace, has cemented itself as one of the go to destinations for gift shopping with a wide range of products ideal for all lifestyles, whether for sneakerheads, tech lovers and fashion enthusiasts. Shoppers will also feel at ease when buying kicks, tech and more with eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee services, assuring quality and customer satisfaction. For those in need of guidance, the company also utilizes search and sales data from its most popular categories to curate a list of its most sought-after gifts – a great tool for gift-giving ideas for anyone in your life.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
Ballaholic and ASICS Connect to Present New A Version of the EX-89
Is continuing to up its levels. Recently, the footwear giant has released a slew of high-profile collaborations — such as the “Aged Map” GEL-LYTE III with atmos — as well as consistently-dropped general releases that keep fans engaged and excited ahead of what’s to come next. Now, ASICS is presenting its latest footwear installment with a fresh iteration of its EX-89 silhouette in collaboration with Ballaholic.
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
