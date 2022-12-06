ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Man Defies Stay Away Order, Runs from Police

VINTON COUNTY – A man who didn’t obey a restraining order flees police just to be caught the next day. On December 8, 2022 Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a male violating a Civil Protection Order. Deputies responded to the residence and found David Harkins, age 46 of McArthur in a truck near the residence.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teen boys allegedly ran away from the Children’s Center of Ohio in Patriot. Around 8:35 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to the children’s facility at 55 Allison Road in Patriot, Ohio. As of midnight on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office says the teens have […]
PATRIOT, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
WTAP

Man arrested on firearms theft charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
LUCASVILLE, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Drug search warrant executed

In a multi-county investigation with a federal partner, the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Grayson Police Department, and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit, obtained and executed a search warrant in Grayson, KY. The Carter County Attorney and the Carter County Commonwealth’s Attorney also...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 10/7/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 12/7/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Tiffany Huff, 35, of Ashland, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Fatal crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Witnesses Report Drunk Man, Police Arrest Two Drunk Men That Look Alike, Both Charged

Nelsonville – Two reports to police fit the description of two men who were both arrested on the same day for intoxicated crimes. According to the Nelsonville Police on 12/3/22 08:19PM Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a male in the Kroger parking lot and noted that the individual was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that the individual had a Felony, no bond warrant out of Hocking County and a Minor Misdemeanor Warrant for Petty Theft. Carl Hart was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
NELSONVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 45-year-old Oregonia...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy