Charlie Woods reveals dad Tiger is a forgetful caddie in first joint interview
Tiger Woods has given an insight into watching his son Charlie Woods chase his dreams in their first ever joint interview. Woods, 46, and Charlie, 13, gave the interview to one of the big cat's oldest friends in the game: Notah Begay III. The duo's chat was filmed a few...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods tells Charlie Woods life message: "You will never be my friend"
Tiger Woods has revealed the life lesson his father once gave him that he now uses with his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods on the 'Another Golf Podcast' hosted by Adam Rehberg and Emilia Migliaccio. Woods, who turns 47 on December 30, was speaking on the podcast ahead of competing in...
tennisuptodate.com
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time. It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.
Golf.com
This cool and stylish TW gear makes a great holiday gift — and select pieces are on sale!
Tiger’s back, everybody. In case you haven’t heard, on Saturday evening, we’ll have the chance to enjoy watching the Big Cat play for the first time since July, when he missed the cut at the Open Championship. But this week’s exhibition — partnering with Rory McIlroy against...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth gives brilliant bunker tip during The Match
The Match is always a good time for golf fans. With contestants mic’d up, viewers get a chance to hear conversations inside the ropes and get to know the golfers in a different manner than during a typical tournament broadcast. As a bonus, sometimes fans even get an insight...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods schedule: Where might we see Tiger Woods play next?
Tiger Woods will star on our TV screens on Saturday night when he headlines the latest edition of The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The action kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on TNT with some pregame and a roundtable chat with the players, and they’ll tee off shortly after that.
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Golf.com
This amazing Shooter McGavin story will make you love him even more
Christopher McDonald has played well more than 100 roles in his impressive Hollywood acting career: Ward Cleaver in Leave it to Beaver (1997), Darryl Dickinson in Thelma and Louise (1991), T-Bird member Goose McKenzie in Grease 2 (1982). But there is seemingly no performance he has clung on to more tightly — and proudly — than his portrayal of Shooter McGavin, the smarmy touring professional in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore.
Can I Play Golf On My Own?
There’s no I in golf but does that mean you can’t go out on the course by yourself?
