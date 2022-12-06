ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

More wet weather expected this weekend before sunshine returns Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing showers are expected today with more wet weather in the forecast for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain. It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Stuck in a rut: More rain, more fog through the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the Charlotte region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Once the fog lifts a bit, mostly cloudy, damp and mild conditions will hold. Today: Stays damp, milder highs in the 60s. Rain returns tonight,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

More wet weather prompts First Alert Weather Day on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More wet weather is on the way beginning this evening as fog remains a concern once again for the Friday morning commute. First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly cloudy, evening showers. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Areas of dense fog AM. The Weekend: Rain risk, cool.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Natural gas leak causing traffic delays in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A natural gas leak is causing traffic delays near downtown Matthews on Saturday morning, police said. According to the Matthews Police Department, crews from Piedmont Natural Gas were working at the intersection of South Trade Street and Fullwood Lane, near the MARA sports complex. Officials did...
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
CHARLOTTE, NC

