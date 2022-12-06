Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Clouds to stick around Saturday before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and damp conditions will continue across the Carolinas today as we await the arrival of one last wave of rain on Sunday. Next week will start out sunny and dry, but cold, wet weather will impact our area by the middle of the week. Today:...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day in place as showers move through the area Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cloudy end to the weekend with more chances for scattered showers off-and-on through the day Sunday. We’ll get some breaks in the clouds and a break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return ahead of a strong cold front by the middle of the week.
WBTV
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
WBTV
More wet weather expected this weekend before sunshine returns Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Passing showers are expected today with more wet weather in the forecast for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain. It’s a damp and cloudy start to this Friday morning with overcast skies and cool temperatures for the rest of today...
WBTV
Stuck in a rut: More rain, more fog through the end of the week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the Charlotte region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Once the fog lifts a bit, mostly cloudy, damp and mild conditions will hold. Today: Stays damp, milder highs in the 60s. Rain returns tonight,...
WBTV
More wet weather prompts First Alert Weather Day on Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More wet weather is on the way beginning this evening as fog remains a concern once again for the Friday morning commute. First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly cloudy, evening showers. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Areas of dense fog AM. The Weekend: Rain risk, cool.
Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
WBTV
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
For the ninth year, WBT and WBTV are partnering to put on the Hancock's Bikes For Kids Christmas drive. Hancock's Bikes For Kids will go on from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the WBT and WBTV studios. ‘OneBand’ focuses on three songs, one rehearsal, one performance. Updated:...
WBTV
Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were working early Thursday morning to restore power after a car crash left many in the dark in east Charlotte. Just before midnight, a car crashed into a pole on Eastway Drive. According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Blasts coming from Statesville quarry concern nearby neighbors: 'It can't be good for the foundation'
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud boom caught the attention of residents across Iredell County Wednesday, sending in complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was the Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry. Plus, WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely made louder and traveled farther due...
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
WBTV
Power restored after truck hits Duke Energy power pole in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 1,000 customers were without power in west Charlotte due to a vehicle hitting equipment, Duke Energy is reported. The Duke Energy Carolinas power outage map reported that 1,705 customers were without power as of 4:06 p.m. on Thursday. By 5:42 p.m., the power had been...
qcnews.com
Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
WBTV
Natural gas leak causing traffic delays in Matthews, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A natural gas leak is causing traffic delays near downtown Matthews on Saturday morning, police said. According to the Matthews Police Department, crews from Piedmont Natural Gas were working at the intersection of South Trade Street and Fullwood Lane, near the MARA sports complex. Officials did...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
WBTV
Pineville Police District expanding to unincorporated area of Mecklenburg County
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to an area of southern Mecklenburg County sandwiched between Pineville and the Ballantyne. Starting this summer, the unincorporated currently patrolled by CMPD will transfer coverage to the Pineville Police Department. While Pineville will have to hire more officers to patrol it—the police department...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
WCNC
Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
Comments / 0