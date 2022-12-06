Read full article on original website
Releases at Gavin Points Dam to be reduced for the winter
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- As the downstream navigation season ends on the Missouri River, releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton are being reduced to the winter level of twelve thousand cubic feet per second. Flows had been above thirty thousand cfs for most of the fall. John Remus, Chief of the...
HWY 46 now open from Irene to U.S. HWY 81
IRENE, S.D.(WNAX)- While construction is not done yet, Highway 46 from Irene west to Highway 81 is open to traffic again. Regional D.O.T. Engineer Greg Rothschadl says part of the project has been built. Rothschadl says the temporary surface should be ok through the winter. Rothschadl says the stretch of...
