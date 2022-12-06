ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

KeyBank Community Development names chief operating officer in St. Louis office

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has appointed Christopher Duncan as chief operating officer, a newly created role where he will lead KeyBank’s operational growth and improvement initiatives across the CDLI debt and equity platform. He will report to Rob Likes, president of KeyBank Community Development Lending & Investment, and is based in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy